Tower Heroes codes in Roblox: Free skins, stickers and more (August 2022)

In Roblox Tower Heroes, players can redeem codes for in-game money, skins, and other helpful items. They can either work hard to defeat bosses and use Robux to buy new goods. Free codes, which are often a promotional deal by developers, can be used by players to advance to the next level.
In this game, players use customized structures to defend themselves against waves of foes. By controlling the waves, they can get access to more towers, money, and experience. With coins, they can purchase additional towers and boxes.
Active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
Here are the active codes for the game:
- 2020VISION - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Streamer Skin
- 4JULY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get the Fireworks Modifier (Temporarily reactivated, use first)
- crispytyph - Redeem this code in the game to get Typh Hazel Stickers
- CubeCavern - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Wiz SCC Skin
- Easter2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get the Maoi Sticker (New)
- ENCORE - Redeem this code in the game to get Stickers and Characters
- ENEMYPETS - Redeem this code in the game to get Spider Stickers
- FRANKBDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get the Funny Birthday Frank Skin (New)
- HEROESXBOX - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Xbox Skin
- July42020 - Redeem this code in the game to get the Fireworks Skin (Temporarily reactivated, use first)
- ODDPORT - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Skin and Stickers
- PixelBit - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins
- pizzatime - Redeem this code in the game to get and Skin and a Sticker (new)
- PVPUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Modifier
- SPOOKTACULAR - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker
- TEAMUP - Redeem this code in the game to get the Team Up Sticker (New)
- THSTICKER - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Stickers
Expired codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- COOPERATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Free Stickers
- 100MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Skin and 20 Coins
- 1MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Million Skin & 20 Coins
- APRILFOOL - Redeem this code in the game to get Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin
- CartoonyWizard - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin
- DevHiloh - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Hiloh Skin
- FastFood - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Orange Soda Skin
- FRANKBDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers
- halloween2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Green Jack o Lantern Skin
- happy2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 2021 Voca
- July42020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Fireworks Skin
- Karts&Chaos - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Popcorn Skin
- lunar2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins
- NEWLOBBY - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Burst Skin
- ONEYEAR_TH - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins and Concept Chef
- PoisonShroom - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Mushroom Skin
- TEAMSPARKS - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Metaverse Skin
- thxgiving - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pilgrim Skin
- TreeBranch - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Leaves Skin
- Valentine2022 - Redeem this code in the game to getRedeem for Angel Slime skin
- xmas2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Snowflake Skin
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.
- On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after you have located it and wait for it to load.
- Tap on the Roblox icon on the screen when the game has finished loading and the main page is visible.
- A new window will open once you do that.
- The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Paste the active code into the text field after copying it.
- Select "Redeem" from the menu. You will get the advertised benefits right away.
The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it, as typing it out may lead to players making errors.