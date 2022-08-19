Tower Heroes codes in Roblox: Free skins, stickers and more (August 2022)

In Roblox Tower Heroes, players can redeem codes for in-game money, skins, and other helpful items. They can either work hard to defeat bosses and use Robux to buy new goods. Free codes, which are often a promotional deal by developers, can be used by players to advance to the next level.

In this game, players use customized structures to defend themselves against waves of foes. By controlling the waves, they can get access to more towers, money, and experience. With coins, they can purchase additional towers and boxes.

Defeat waves of bosses with ease by using free Roblox Tower Heroes codes

Active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Here are the active codes for the game:

2020VISION - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Streamer Skin

4JULY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get the Fireworks Modifier (Temporarily reactivated, use first)

crispytyph - Redeem this code in the game to get Typh Hazel Stickers

CubeCavern - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Wiz SCC Skin

Easter2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get the Maoi Sticker (New)

ENCORE - Redeem this code in the game to get Stickers and Characters

ENEMYPETS - Redeem this code in the game to get Spider Stickers

FRANKBDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get the Funny Birthday Frank Skin (New)

HEROESXBOX - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Xbox Skin

July42020 - Redeem this code in the game to get the Fireworks Skin (Temporarily reactivated, use first)

ODDPORT - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Skin and Stickers

PixelBit - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins

pizzatime - Redeem this code in the game to get and Skin and a Sticker (new)

PVPUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Modifier

SPOOKTACULAR - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker

TEAMUP - Redeem this code in the game to get the Team Up Sticker (New)

THSTICKER - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Stickers

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

4JULY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Modifier

COOPERATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Free Stickers

100MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Skin and 20 Coins

1MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Million Skin & 20 Coins

APRILFOOL - Redeem this code in the game to get Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin

CartoonyWizard - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin

DevHiloh - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Hiloh Skin

FastFood - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Orange Soda Skin

FRANKBDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers

halloween2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Green Jack o Lantern Skin

happy2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 2021 Voca

July42020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Fireworks Skin

Karts&Chaos - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Popcorn Skin

lunar2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins

NEWLOBBY - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Burst Skin

ONEYEAR_TH - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins and Concept Chef

PoisonShroom - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Mushroom Skin

TEAMSPARKS - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Metaverse Skin

thxgiving - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pilgrim Skin

TreeBranch - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Leaves Skin

Valentine2022 - Redeem this code in the game to getRedeem for Angel Slime skin

xmas2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Snowflake Skin

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after you have located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the Roblox icon on the screen when the game has finished loading and the main page is visible.

A new window will open once you do that.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Paste the active code into the text field after copying it.

Select "Redeem" from the menu. You will get the advertised benefits right away.

The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it, as typing it out may lead to players making errors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman