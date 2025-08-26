Trade a Brainrot: A beginner's guide

Trade a Brainrot challenges you to complete your brainrot collection by bartering with NPCs and other players. It resembles the aesthetics and gameplay of Steal a Brainrot, minus the stealing. The emphasis is on hatching Brainrots and then selling them for money or trading them for units that aren't a part of your collection. This experience also features a Rebirth system, crucial for expanding your base.

This beginner's guide explains the many elements and mechanics to help you get started in Trade a Brainrot.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Trade a Brainrot

Gameplay overview

Acquire units to complete your Index (Image via Roblox)

In Trade a Brainrot, the objective is to complete your Index by acquiring units of diverse rarities. These units, called Brainrots, are acquired by hatching eggs that appear on the conveyor belt and via trading. You'll see a line of NPCs at the entrance of your base, eager to exchange their Brainrots for yours.

A bar and arrow at the top of the trading booth highlights whether a deal is acceptable. If it is a "Fair Trade" or a "Good Trade", press the green Accept button in the booth. If it is a "Bad Trade", either cancel the exchange by hitting the Decline button or use the Add More button to let the NPC sweeten the deal by adding more of their Brainrots.

Note that trying to eke out more Brainrots from the NPCs can make them go away. So, be mindful of the bar above the trading booth, and only organize fair trades to complete your collection.

PC controls

Movement : W, A, S, D keys or the arrow keys

: W, A, S, D keys or the arrow keys Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Open Backpack : G

: G Buy Egg : Hold E after approaching the egg on the conveyor belt

: Hold E after approaching the egg on the conveyor belt Equip items from inventory : 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9

: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9 Zoom in : I

: I Zoom out: O

Purchase Eggs and hatch Brainrots

Eggs can be of diverse rarities (Image via Roblox)

Eggs can be bought with cash from the conveyor belt in Trade a Brainrot. They can possess Mutations, such as Bubblegum and Golden, which are applied to the Brainrots when they hatch. Mutations increase a unit's per-second earnings.

Eggs are categorized into multiple rarities that represent the rarity of their contents: Basic, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. Out of them, the Mythic ones have the lowest spawn rates. A single egg of such rarity appears on the conveyor belt after 25 minutes.

Although eggs are limited to the Mythic rarity, it is also possible to get Secret and Exclusive Brainrots. They can be exclusively obtained from trading and by opening Lucky Blocks.

Trade Brainrots when presented with good deals

Trade with NPCs or players (Image via Roblox)

Trading is the cornerstone of Trade a Brainrot. You can exchange any unit with NPCs after adding them to your hotbar.

To improve your chances of getting deals involving Secret and Exclusive Brainrots, only keep high-rarity units in your hotbar. Additionally, grab those with higher weights, since they are heavily demanded by the NPCs.

Sell Brainrots for money

Sell units to the Brainrot Keeper (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots generate money every second. However, when in need of quick cash, you can also sell units to the Brainrot Keeper. This NPC is located at one of the corners of the map.

Next to the Brainrot Keeper is the Robux Shop. From there, you can purchase Exclusive Lucky Blocks, Starter Packs, Gamepasses, and cash bundles.

Rebirth

Perform Rebirths to get more slots in your base (Image via Roblox)

Much like Steal a Brainrot, this game features Rebirthing. You can perform a Rebirth in Trade a Brainrot after accumulating a certain amount of cash and obtaining specific units. For instance, the second Rebirth requires Brr Brr Patapim and 1 million money.

Rebirths are vital because they give you higher offline earnings and extra slots in your base. However, it comes at the sacrifice of all your amassed cash.

FAQs on Trade a Brainrot

How do I select Brainrots for selling and trading?

Approach a Brainrot and press the 'E' key to pick it up. The unit will be added to your hotbar, ready to be sold or traded.

Which are the rarest units in Trade a Brainrot?

The rarest units are the ones that belong to the Exclusive category.

How do I trade with other players in Trade a Brainrot?

Press the Trade button on the left side of the screen. Then, select any player on the particular server to begin exchanging Brainrots with them.

