TTD 3 codes in Roblox: Free Tokens (December 2022)

Roblox TTD 3 codes can be redeemed to obtain Tokens, the game's main currency that can be used to do a lot of things. This includes buying emotes, unlocking new clothes, and more. The game also has many small quests that can be completed to get more Tokens.

With over 1,100 emotes from the most popular video games and social media trends like "Get Sturdy," TTD 3 is Roblox's most popular social hangout title. This article will offer codes that are active right now to help fans have a better experience playing the game.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox TTD 3

All working codes in Roblox TTD 3

Below are the active codes in the game:

HALLOWEEN2022 - This active code can be redeemed to receive 1,000 Tokens

SECRETSANTA - This active code can be redeemed to receive 300 Tokens

It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. Roblox codes can be rendered inactive at any time.

All inactive codes in Roblox TTD 3

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in TTD3 anymore:

#TTD3 - This inactive code offered free Tokens

#TTD31BIL - This inactive code offered 200 free Tokens

AHARDRESET - This inactive code offered 200 free Tokens

ALPHAQUEST - This inactive code offered 100 free Tokens

ARTIFACT - This inactive code offered 100 free Tokens

AUTUMN - This inactive code offered 200 Tokens

BACKTOSCHOOL - This inactive code offered 200 Tokens

BETHERE - This inactive code offered 150 free Tokens

BLOX - This inactive code offered 125 Tokens

BLUESKY - This inactive code offered free Tokens

CHAPTER3 - This inactive code offered free Tokens

christmas2021 - This inactive code offered 300 free Tokens

DESERTED - This inactive code offered 250 Tokens

DOYOUREMEMBER - This inactive code offered 200 Tokens

EASTER2022 - This inactive code offered 400 Tokens

GETSTURDY - This inactive code offered 300 Tokens

GR4FF1T1 - This inactive code offered 500 Tokens

Hallowvember - This inactive code offered free Tokens

HAPPY3M - This inactive code offered 300 free Tokens

HBD EVAN! - This inactive code offered 50 free Tokens

HOTDAYS - This inactive code offered 300 Tokens

JOYRIDE - This inactive code offered free Tokens

MOVEIT - This inactive code offered 150 free Tokens

PRESETS - This inactive code offered 350 Tokens

PRIDE2022 - This inactive code offered 1,978 Tokens

SANDUNDERTABLE - This inactive code offered free Tokens

stafftraining - This inactive code offered 2022 Tokens

SUBWAY - This inactive code offered 850 Tokens

ttd3ontop - This inactive code offered free Tokens

VALENTINES2022 -This inactive code offered free Tokens

VAULT - This inactive code offered 500 Tokens

VOICECHATON - This inactive code offered free Tokens

WELCOMETO2022 - This inactive code offered 200 free Tokens

WINTER! - This inactive code offered free Tokens

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox TTD 3

Here are some simple steps to redeem any active code in the game:

Start the game and visit the game shop.

Approach the shop character who is outside the infrastructure.

Now, select the Twitter button on the side of the screen.

A pop-up window should now appear with a text box.

Enter an active code here.

Hit Confirm, and that marks the end of the process.

You should restart the Roblox game and try using the code again if it does not go work properly on the first attempt.

Gamers can purchase game passes to join TTD+, which grants access to unique features and emotes. Members of Emotes CO. (Discord server) have access to unique emotes and glowsticks that change color.

Poll : 0 votes