TTD 3 codes in Roblox: Free tokens (September 2022)

In Roblox TTD 3, players can listen to music and create dance routines. In this endeavor, codes can unlock emotes, new clothes, and dances for the avatar. Adding a little flair will further accentuate one's playthrough.

With that being said, players are urged to capitalize on the active ones as soon as possible. Codes don't come with expiration dates, making it imperative to redeem them.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox TTD 3

Active codes in Roblox TTD 3

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

DESERTED - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 Tokens

BACKTOSCHOOL - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

AUTUMN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

Detailed steps to redeem Roblox codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox TTD 3

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

#TTD3 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens

#TTD31BIL - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

2MILLION - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Tokens

AHARDRESET - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

ALPHAQUEST - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens

ARTIFACT - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens

BETHERE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Tokens

BLOX - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 125 Tokens (New)

BLUESKY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

CHAPTER3 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

CHECKOUTOURMERCH - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

christmas2021 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

Dinero - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens

EASTER2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 400 Tokens

FNF - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

FOLLOWUS - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Tokens

GR4FF1T1 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Tokens (New)

Hallowvember - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens

HAPPY3M - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 Tokens

HBD EVAN! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Tokens

INDEPENDENCE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn USA Flag

JOYRIDE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 Tokens

MOVEIT - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Tokens

PRESETS - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 350 Tokens (New)

PRIDE2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1978 Tokens

PRO - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens

SANDUNDERTABLE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens

SHANTIES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

STREETSWEEPER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens

SUBWAY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 850 Tokens

SUMMER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens

SUSSY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

SWAG - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens

TIMETODIAL - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Phone Prop

ttd3ontop - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens

VALENTINES2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Tokens

VOICECHATON - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens

WELCOMETO2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

WINTER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

How to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3?

Redeeming codes involves just a few steps. Start the game and visit the in-game store. From thereon, talk to the shop character who is outside the building. Next, select the Twitter icon. Copy and paste the active Roblox code into the pop-up window. Press confirm to redeem it and receive the rewards.

