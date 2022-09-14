TTD 3 codes in Roblox: Free tokens (September 2022)

In Roblox TTD 3, players can listen to music and create dance routines. In this endeavor, codes can unlock emotes, new clothes, and dances for the avatar. Adding a little flair will further accentuate one's playthrough.
With that being said, players are urged to capitalize on the active ones as soon as possible. Codes don't come with expiration dates, making it imperative to redeem them.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox TTD 3
Active codes in Roblox TTD 3
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- DESERTED - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 Tokens
- BACKTOSCHOOL - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- AUTUMN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
Detailed steps to redeem Roblox codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox TTD 3
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- #TTD3 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens
- #TTD31BIL - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- 2MILLION - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Tokens
- AHARDRESET - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- ALPHAQUEST - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens
- ARTIFACT - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens
- BETHERE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Tokens
- BLOX - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 125 Tokens (New)
- BLUESKY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- CHAPTER3 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- CHECKOUTOURMERCH - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- christmas2021 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- Dinero - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens
- EASTER2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 400 Tokens
- FNF - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- FOLLOWUS - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Tokens
- GR4FF1T1 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Tokens (New)
- Hallowvember - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens
- HAPPY3M - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 Tokens
- HBD EVAN! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Tokens
- INDEPENDENCE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn USA Flag
- JOYRIDE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 Tokens
- MOVEIT - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Tokens
- PRESETS - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 350 Tokens (New)
- PRIDE2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1978 Tokens
- PRO - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens
- SANDUNDERTABLE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens
- SHANTIES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- STREETSWEEPER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens
- SUBWAY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 850 Tokens
- SUMMER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens
- SUSSY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- SWAG - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Tokens
- TIMETODIAL - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Phone Prop
- ttd3ontop - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens
- VALENTINES2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Tokens
- VOICECHATON - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens
- WELCOMETO2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
- WINTER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens
How to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3?
Redeeming codes involves just a few steps. Start the game and visit the in-game store. From thereon, talk to the shop character who is outside the building. Next, select the Twitter icon. Copy and paste the active Roblox code into the pop-up window. Press confirm to redeem it and receive the rewards.