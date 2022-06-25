Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Gold (June 2022)

Players can get a variety of in-game rewards by redeeming Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes. When making purchases in the game, gold is utilized as a payment. Players utilize heroes as their first line of defense to fend off armies of foes. Additionally, the game also has Gems that can be used as a form of currency to buy new towers.

In the tower defense game, Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator, players deploy heroes to fend off waves of advancing foes. Players need to choose the destination accurately and employ critical thinking to determine the best course of action for survival. The more players advance, the harder the game gets for them.

Use free codes to assemble a group of heroes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator

Developers have not set a fixed expiry date for these codes, which is why players should redeem the codes as soon as possible.

300klikes—Redeem for 5k Gold

310klikes—Redeem for 5k Gold

320klikes—Redeem for 5k Gold

600MillionVisits—Redeem for 100 Gems

Easter2022—Redeem for 250 Gems

MillionMembers—Redeem for 500 Gems

StayGreen2022—Redeem for 200 Gems

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore.

1000Likes - Redeem this code to get 600 gold!

100Gems - Redeem this code to get 100 Gems!

100KLikes - Redeem this code to get 5,000 Gold!

100Mvisits - Redeem this code to get 2,000 Gold!

10KLikes - Redeem this code to get 500 gold!

110KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

120klikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

130KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

140KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

150KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

15KLikes - Redeem this code to get 500 Gold!

160kLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

170kLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

180KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold

190KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold

200Klikes - Redeem this code to get 10,000 Gold

200Mvisits - Redeem this code to get 5,000 Gold!

20MVisits - Redeem this code to get 50 Gold!

20Updates - Redeem this code to get 100 Gems

210klikes - Redeem this code to get 3,000 Gold

220Klikes - Redeem this code to get 3,000 Gold

230KLikes - Redeem this code to get 3,000 Gold

240KLikes - Redeem this code to get 5,000 Gold

250mVisits - Redeem this code to get 7,500 Gold!

25klikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

260KLikes - Redeem this code to get Gold

270KLikes - Redeem this code to get 5K Gold

290KLikes- Redeem this code to get 5K Gold

300mvisits - Redeem this code to get 10,000 Gold

30KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,000 Gold!

40KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,000 Gold!

45klikes - Redeem this code to get 2,000 Gold!

5/12 - Redeem this code to get 50 Gems!

5/30/2021 - Redeem this code to get 150 Gems

5000Likes - Redeem this code to get some gold! (only works on servers running on the newest version)

500Likes - Redeem this code to get 150 gold!

500MillionVisits - Redeem this code to get 500 Gems

50KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

50mVisits - Redeem this code to get 1,500 Gold!

5MVisits - Redeem this code to get 50 gold!

600kGroupMembers - Redeem this code to get 150 Gems

60klikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

70KLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

80klikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

90klikes - Redeem this code to get 2,500 Gold!

ANIME - Redeem this code to get 1,000 Gold!

Betero - Redeem this code to get Betero!

Blackbeard! - Redeem this code to get 100 Gems

Blueio - Redeem this code to get Blueio!

BREN0RJ7 - Redeem this code to get Bren0RJ7!

Gravy - Redeem this code to get the GravyCatMan Hero!

Inemajohn - Redeem this code to get Inemajohn!

Maja - Redeem this code to get 75 Gold!

MerryChristmas - Redeem this code to get the Christmas Spidey!

MoneyPlease - Redeem this code to get 50 gold!

Patrick - Redeem this code to get 5,000 Gold!

Release - Redeem this code to get 50 gold!

Russo - Redeem this code to get Russo!

SnowRBX - Redeem this code to get SnowRBX!

Sub2PlanetMilo - Redeem this code to get Plantet_Milo!

Super - Redeem this code to get 100 gold!

Superman - Redeem this code to get 50 gold!

Tofuu - Redeem this code to get Tofuu!

Update4 - Redeem this code to get 150 Gold!

valentinesday - Redeem this code to get 2,000 Gold!

Veyar - Redeem this code to get Veyar!

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Open Roblox and log in to the account.

Launch Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator and wait for it to load.

Hit the Twitter icon available in the top-left side of the screen.

Copy and paste the code in the pop up window.

Hit redeem and get the promised rewards.

Players can type in the code, but the best way to redeem it is to copy and paste it to avoid making mistakes.

