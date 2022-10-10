Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox: Free Gold (October 2022)

Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan was created on December 23, 2020. So far, it has gained 200 thousand likes and over 83 million visits. In this title, while exploring the deep gigantic forest and defending fortresses from waves of titans, players must recapture the walls.

With free codes, players can get extra Gold to purchase better weapons that inflict higher damage, equipment that increases experience, and other upgrades. They can also buy custom skins to give their character a unique look.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

Active codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

Here are the active codes for Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan:

190kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

Sub2Exoryusei - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold

Sub2FloatyZone - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold

Sub2SpaceJambeast - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 Gold

Sub2Wxlk3r - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Gold

WavesUpdate - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in the final section of the article. Players can follow the creator's Twitter account for more codes.

Expired codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

These Roblox codes do not work in Untitled Attack on Titan anymore:

105kLikesCode- Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

110kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

115kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1K Gold

120kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1K Gold

125kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

130kLikesCodes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1.8K Gold

145kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

150kLikesCodes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

155kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

160kLikesCodes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

170kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

175kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

180kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

185kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold

20Mvisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold

48kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold

50kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold

53kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold

56kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold

58kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold

60kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold

63kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold

65kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold

70kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold

90kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold

95kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold

NewMission! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in Untitled Attack on Titan:

Start the game, and press the M key to load the menu.

Look for the Codes tab and select it.

Copy and paste an active code from the list.

Hit enter to redeem the code and receive the Gold.

Reboot the game and try the redemption process again if a code does not work. It's also a good idea to bear in mind that active codes do not come with set expiry dates, meaning they can be rendered invalid at any time.

