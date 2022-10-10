Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox: Free Gold (October 2022)

Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan was created on December 23, 2020. So far, it has gained 200 thousand likes and over 83 million visits. In this title, while exploring the deep gigantic forest and defending fortresses from waves of titans, players must recapture the walls.
With free codes, players can get extra Gold to purchase better weapons that inflict higher damage, equipment that increases experience, and other upgrades. They can also buy custom skins to give their character a unique look.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
Active codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
Here are the active codes for Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan:
- 190kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- Sub2Exoryusei - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold
- Sub2FloatyZone - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold
- Sub2SpaceJambeast - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 Gold
- Sub2Wxlk3r - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Gold
- WavesUpdate - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in the final section of the article. Players can follow the creator's Twitter account for more codes.
Expired codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
These Roblox codes do not work in Untitled Attack on Titan anymore:
- 105kLikesCode- Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 110kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 115kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1K Gold
- 120kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1K Gold
- 125kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 130kLikesCodes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1.8K Gold
- 145kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 150kLikesCodes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 155kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 160kLikesCodes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 170kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 175kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 180kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 185kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold
- 20Mvisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold
- 48kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold
- 50kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold
- 53kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold
- 56kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold
- 58kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold
- 60kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold
- 63kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold
- 65kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold
- 70kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold
- 90kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold
- 95kLikesCode - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Gold
- NewMission! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Gold
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in Untitled Attack on Titan:
- Start the game, and press the M key to load the menu.
- Look for the Codes tab and select it.
- Copy and paste an active code from the list.
- Hit enter to redeem the code and receive the Gold.
Reboot the game and try the redemption process again if a code does not work. It's also a good idea to bear in mind that active codes do not come with set expiry dates, meaning they can be rendered invalid at any time.