Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox: Free gold (September 2022)

There are so many awesome anime series out there that Roblox developers are forced to create some equally amazing games for the platform. Attack on Titan has acquired a lot of positive reviews from critics and has managed to maintain a sizable, active, and global fanbase. Untitled Attack on Titan is a Roblox offering inspired by the popular series.
A free and simple way to get in-game gold is by using codes. In the 3DMG shop, players can use the obtained rewards to roll for new omnidirectional mobility equipment.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
Active codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
Here are the eight currently active codes for the Roblox game Untitled Attack on Titan:
- 180kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold
- 185kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold
- 190kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold
- Sub2Exoryusei - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold
- Sub2FloatyZone - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold
- Sub2SpaceJambeast - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 gold
- Sub2Wxlk3r - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 gold
- WavesUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards.
Expired codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
These expired codes do not work in Untitled Attack on Titan anymore:
- 22kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 24kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 105kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 75kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 12kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 140kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 14kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 28kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 38kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 13kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 40kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 5.5kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1000 gold
- 15kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 8.5kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 11kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 145kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 120kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 135kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 7.5kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 56kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 36kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 46kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 30kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 48kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 20kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 4.5kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1000 gold
- 17kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 115kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 80kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 100kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 85kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 10kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 43kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 110kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 32kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 26kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 58kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
- 125kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan
Players can follow these easy instructions to use actives codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan:
- Play Untitled Attack on Titan after launching it.
- Press M to get the menu.
- Locate the Codes tab and select it.
- In the text box labeled "Enter Code Here," copy and paste an active code, then press Enter.
In case an active code doesn't work, Roblox gamers should restart the game and try to use it again.