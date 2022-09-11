Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox: Free gold (September 2022)

There are so many awesome anime series out there that Roblox developers are forced to create some equally amazing games for the platform. Attack on Titan has acquired a lot of positive reviews from critics and has managed to maintain a sizable, active, and global fanbase. Untitled Attack on Titan is a Roblox offering inspired by the popular series.

A free and simple way to get in-game gold is by using codes. In the 3DMG shop, players can use the obtained rewards to roll for new omnidirectional mobility equipment.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

Active codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

Here are the eight currently active codes for the Roblox game Untitled Attack on Titan:

180kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold

185kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold

190kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold

Sub2Exoryusei - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold

Sub2FloatyZone - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gold

Sub2SpaceJambeast - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 gold

Sub2Wxlk3r - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 gold

WavesUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards.

Expired codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

These expired codes do not work in Untitled Attack on Titan anymore:

22kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

24kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

105kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

75kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

12kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

140kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

14kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

28kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

38kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

13kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

40kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

5.5kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1000 gold

15kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

8.5kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

11kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

145kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

120kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

135kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

7.5kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

56kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

36kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

46kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

30kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

48kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

20kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

4.5kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1000 gold

17kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

115kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

80kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

100kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

85kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

10kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

43kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

110kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

32kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

26kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

58kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

125kLikesCode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 gold

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

Players can follow these easy instructions to use actives codes in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan:

Play Untitled Attack on Titan after launching it.

Press M to get the menu.

Locate the Codes tab and select it.

In the text box labeled "Enter Code Here," copy and paste an active code, then press Enter.

In case an active code doesn't work, Roblox gamers should restart the game and try to use it again.

