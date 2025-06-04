Void Core King Legacy guide

Roblox King Legacy features an array of materials that are categorized by their rarity. Players can use them to craft quest-related items, structures, and weapons after interacting with specific NPCs around the map. Amidst the many materials in this lengthy experience is Void Core, which is a round object pulsing with dark energy. It has a couple of important uses in this game.

This guide features all the information for finding and using Void Cores in King Legacy.

How to get Void Core in King Legacy

Void Core is a reward for completing dungeon raids (Image via Roblox)

Void Core is a material that can be obtained by completing dungeon raids in King Legacy. To initiate a raid, step inside the circle in one of the rooms of the Forgotten Prison island, located in the First Sea.

Here is a quick guide for reaching the Forgotten Island and accessing the dungeon raid feature:

Begin your journey from the Starter Island.

Spawn a rowboat or any ship by speaking to the NPC Sailor near the pier.

Get on the boat and keep heading east.

You'll identify the Forgotten Prison by its huge two towers connected by a walkway.

Enter the prison and stand inside the glowing purple circle. It will teleport you to the dungeon raid after a brief countdown.

Leveling in the First Sea is fairly straightforward compared to the other realms. You can head to the Forgotten Prison after completing all the island quests in the Chef Ship Island. The recommended level for Easy difficulty raids is 400, although it depends on the stat investment in the Melee, Sword, and Fruit categories.

Not every dungeon raid may provide Void Cores, so always check the list of possible rewards before diving into a fight. Moreover, defeat the enemies because you only have 15 minutes to complete the entire dungeon.

Use of Void Core in King Legacy

Void Core lets you finish the Animal V3 quest (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, Void Core has a couple of uses in Roblox King Legacy. You can use the material to complete NPC Ruvo's quest and get the Animal V3 upgrade. The quest involves a puzzle, a test of intelligence, which is followed by a test of strength that requires you to collect 10 Void Cores.

Void Cores can also be used as a crafting material after speaking to NPC Captain Morrow on the All Race Island. You can build the Ghost Galleon (10 Void Core), Ghost Sloop (5 Void Core), and Ghost Rowboat (1 Void Core). Other crafting materials are required for the ships as well, such as the Heart of Sea for the Ghost Galleon, an item that is also used for entering the Third Sea.

FAQs

Is Void Core tradeable in King Legacy?

No, Void Core cannot be traded with other players.

Is Void Core a guaranteed drop in the dungeon raids?

No, Void Core is one of the potential rewards from a raid. It isn't a definite reward, so you may need to complete multiple raids to get the item.

What are the uses of the Void Core?

The Void Core can be used to build Ghost ships after speaking to Captain Morrow, as well as obtain the Animal V3 ability.

