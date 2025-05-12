Void Egg Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity: All pets, price, and how to get

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity presents itself as a simulator, but its highlight is the parkour system. Players can jump onto clouds and objects to reach new worlds that offer more content, including mini-games. Noticeably, a consistent feature in them is Eggs. They hatch Pets that assist one in their gum-blowing tasks and enhance Coin earnings.

Pets are of varying rarities and are registered in the Index. Still, those who aim to complete their pet collection often get roadblocked by the Void Egg, because it contains one of the rarest Pets in the entire game.

Price and availability of the Void Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Void Egg (Image via Fandom/Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Wiki)

The Void Egg is one of the three Eggs that can be found in The Void, which is the fourth zone in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity. The Void is located more than 3000 meters above the Twilight zone, which makes accessing it a challenging task for parkourers. You have to use trampolines to cover larger distances quickly while making sure that you land correctly.

A Void Egg costs 175,000 Coins in this Roblox game. It is cheaper than the other two Eggs in the area, namely the Hell Egg (300,000 Coins) and Nightmare Egg (900,000 Coins). If you reach The Void but don't have sufficient currency for a purchase, you can use portals to head back and grind in the starter zone.

Void Eggs can also be purchased after unlocking the Hatching Zone with 10,000 Gems. It is a premium currency that you can buy with Robux and by selling bubble gum after equipping certain Pets.

All Pets in the Void Egg

The NULL Void Pet (Image via Roblox)

There are six Pets in the Void Egg, whose names and boosts are listed below:

Name Bubbles Coin multiplier Gem multiplier Void Kitty +18 Bubbles x16 Coins - Void Bat +43 Bubbles x35 Coins - Void Demon +85 Bubbles x70 Coins - Dark Phoenix +350 Bubbles x410 Coins x4.5 Gems Neon Elemental +430 Bubbles x500 Coins x5.5 Gems NULL Void +1350 Bubbles x1850 Coins x24 Gems

If you are aiming to get the NULL Void Pet, which has a one in a million chance of hatching from a Void Egg, purchasing the Triple Hatch feature is a good option. It costs 599 Robux and allows you to hatch up to three eggs at once.

FAQs about the Void Egg

What is the cost of the Void Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

A Void Egg costs 175,000 Coins in this Roblox experience. You can get sufficient Coins by blowing bubble gum and selling them repeatedly, and by collecting them as drops around the virtual world.

What is the rarest Pet in the Void Egg?

The NULL Void is the rarest Pet in the Void Egg. Its hatching odds can be as low as 0.00026%, but the developers could increase it in the future.

How to get to The Void and purchase the Void Egg

You can get to The Void by journeying upwards from the starter area till you reach the fourth Zone. After reaching The Void, you'll find the Void Egg, as well as the other eggs, behind your virtual avatar.

