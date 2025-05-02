5 best Eggs to hatch in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity (May 2025)

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity is an interesting Roblox experience where you can blow bubble gum and earn cash by redeeming it. This cash can then be used to purchase Eggs and hatch them to obtain pets. The game offers a variety of Eggs, each providing unique rewards. Not only do these Eggs vary in cost, but they also differ in the rarity of pets they yield.
This article lists the five best Eggs you can hatch in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The list is not ranked.
5 of the best Eggs you must hatch in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
1) Infinity Egg
You should definitely hatch the Infinity Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity. To do so, you must head to The Overworld starting area, also known as The Surface. Once there, the Egg can be purchased for 750k coins.
Despite its high price, the Infinity Egg is worth the investment, as it offers some of the best pets in the game.
Below is a list of all pet rarities that you can hatch from an Infinity Egg:
- Common
- Rare
- Unique
- Epic
- Legendary
- Secret (1 in 40,000,001)
2) Lunar Egg
The Lunar Egg is another excellent option for those seeking valuable pets. It is not too expensive and provides a good selection of pets. However, Secret Pets cannot be obtained from this Egg. To hatch it, you must travel to Twilight and spend 100k coins to purchase it.
Below is a list of all pet rarities you can obtain from a Lunar Egg:
- Space Mouse (Common)
- Space Bull (Unique)
- Lunar Fox (Rare)
- Lunacorn (Epic)
- Lunar Serpent (Legendary)
- Electra (Legendary)
3) Rainbow Egg
Rainbow Eggs are among the most expensive eggs in the game, costing 1.5M coins each. They can be found in Zen, meaning new players must grind a lot to reach this area and accumulate enough coins to purchase the egg multiple times for a chance at obtaining rare pets.
Below is a list of all pet rarities you can obtain from a Rainbow Egg:
- Red Golem (Common)
- Orange Deer (Unique)
- Yellow Fox (Rare)
- Green Angel (Epic)
- Hexarium (Legendary)
- Rainbow Shock (Legendary)
4) Void Egg
Void Eggs can be found in The Void. While they are relatively inexpensive compared to some other Eggs on this list, they still offer a decent range of pets. Each Void Egg costs 175k coins.
Below is a list of all pet rarities you can obtain from a Void Egg:
- Void Kitty (Common)
- Void Bat (Unique)
- Void Demon (Epic)
- Dark Phoenix (Legendary)
- Neon Elemental (Legendary)
- NULLVoid (Legendary)
5) Crystal Egg
Found in the Zen area of the game, the Crystal Egg is an excellent choice, especially for new players with limited coins. It is affordable, costing only 75k coins. However, it provides a solid selection of pets suited for that area.
Below is a list of all pet rarities you can obtain from a Crystal Egg:
- Cave Bat (Common)
- Dark Bat (Unique)
- Angel (Rare)
- Emerald Bat (Epic)
- Unicorn (Legendary)
- Flying Pig (Legendary)
FAQs about Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
Can you get a Secret Pet from the Infinity Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
Yes, you can obtain a Secret pet from an Infinity Egg.
How much does the Lunar Egg cost in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
A Lunar Egg costs 100k coins.
How much does the Rainbow Egg cost in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
A Rainbow Egg costs 1.5M coins.
