Wall Hop Obby: A beginner's guide

Roblox Wall Hop Obby seems deceptively simple, yet it offers a challenging platformer experience. As its name suggests, this recent addition to the tower obby genre involves wall-jumping over various obstacles to reach the finish line. The game features over 30 stages, which get increasingly difficult as you progress. All the stages have been tested to be possible and require skillful movement.

This guide aims to help players who want to master the wallhopping technique and overcome each obstacle in Wall Hop Obby. It also details some methods to simplify the challenge.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Wall Hop Obby

Starting the wallhop experience

Wallhopping necessitates the shiftlock feature (Image via Roblox)

Wall Hop Obby poses a mind-bending challenge to even the most skillful wallhoppers on Roblox. The series of obstacles is designed intricately, such that the timing of the jump is crucial for clearing them. Your progress is saved by checkpoints that appear after every stage, allowing you to continue where you left off even after restarting the game.

To wallhop, it is crucial to activate the shiftlock feature. It is represented by a lock icon on the mobile interface, while PC players have to activate it from the Settings menu. A circle will appear on the screen once the shiftlock is activated on Roblox PC.

After activating shiftlock, move towards the obstacle in Wall Hop Obby. Next, click the jump button and flick the camera to the left or right side at 45° the moment your in-game avatar's feet touch the wall. Repeat this jump-and-flick-camera process till you reach the next checkpoint.

If you fall, you respawn at the last reached checkpoint. You can also use the Reset button, indicated by a skull icon, to be teleported to the checkpoint.

PC controls

Movement : W, A, S, D

: W, A, S, D Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar R : Reset

: Reset Shiftlock : Toggle the Shift Lock Switch from Settings

: Toggle the Shift Lock Switch from Settings Camera movement : Move the mouse after pressing shiftlock

: Move the mouse after pressing shiftlock FPP/TPP: Mouse scroll

Using Coils and Skips

The Shop menu in Wall Hop Obby (Image via Roblox)

When stuck in Wall Hop Obby, you can use a Skip to progress to the next checkpoint. A free Skip is provided for every 3 minutes and 30 seconds spent in the game without any interruptions. However, if you're pressed for time, you can instantly buy one for 25 Robux by clicking the Skip button at the top of the screen.

Apart from Skips, you can buy Coils from the Shop to progress in the obby. Coils improve jumping distance and help you clear obstacles easily. However, similar to other items in the Shop, these can only be bought with Robux.

The in-game Shop also features Admin, Head Admin, and VIP passes. These enhance your gameplay experience by providing exclusive benefits.

Acquiring Cosmetics

Use Coins to buy Halos, Pets, and Nametags (Image via Roblox)

Completing a stage in Wall Hop Obby rewards you with Coins that can be spent on different items. Halos, Pets, and Nametags can be purchased from the Cosmetics tab, which don't provide any special benefits in the game, but help you personalize your experience. Apart from clearing stages, Coins can be amassed via daily login rewards.

FAQs

Is Wall Hop Obby free to play?

Yes, this game is a free experience and requires no Robux.

What are the different Coils in the game?

There are three Coils in this tower obby experience: Speed Coil (79 Robux), Gravity Coil (129 Robux), and the Fusion Coil (159 Robux).

Is it possible to purchase Coins?

Yes, you can purchase Coins in the game. Various Coin bundles in the Shop menu can be obtained by spending Robux.

