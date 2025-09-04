War Tycoon: Submarine guide

War Tycoon is a military-base-building game where players grow their empire through rebirths, each unlocking new features and vehicles to expand their arsenal. With every rebirth, players gain access to stronger equipment, advanced mechanics, and new tools for dominating the battlefield. The latest update has introduced submarines, a highly anticipated addition that deepens the naval warfare experience in this Roblox title.

However, since submarines only unlock at a much later stage of the game, newcomers may find the journey overwhelming. This is why we’ve prepared a detailed guide to explain everything about submarines, the rebirth system, and the other new changes introduced in the latest patch.

War Tycoon Submarine update explained

Submarines: New update

All rebirths and their rewards are displayed outside of your base (Image via Roblox)

Submarines are the headline feature of the recent update and can only be unlocked once players achieve their ninth rebirth. For those new to the rebirth system in the game, it is essentially a way to reset progression that wipes a player’s cash, buildings, and all building walls and buttons in exchange for powerful long-term benefits like cash multipliers and new features.

Each rebirth introduces entirely new content, encouraging players to restart their base for greater rewards. For example, the first few rebirths unlock features like the trading hall, bunkers, helicopters, hovercraft, drones, tanks, and planes, gradually building toward advanced structures such as the war lab and vehicle upgrades after the eighth rebirth.

Rebirth nine times to unlock Submarines in War Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

At rebirth nine, players gain access to the new submarine tycoon building, marking the start of underwater dominance. Submarines aren’t just another vehicle; they come with unique mechanics, including TV-guided missiles. These guided weapons give submarines the ability to strike targets with pinpoint accuracy, making them one of the most dangerous additions to the game so far.

For late-game players, submarines provide a fresh dimension to battles by extending combat beneath the seas, adding depth and variety to the existing land and air warfare.

Other changes and bug fixes

All balance changes made in the new patch in War Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Beyond submarines, the update introduced several balance adjustments and performance improvements. All boats in the game received a slight speed buff, ensuring naval travel feels smoother. The Lazar 3 APC had its stats improved, making it more reliable in armored engagements.

Additionally, the missile lock-on range for helicopters like the Eurocopter, Apache, and AH-1Z Viper, along with the Invictus and Raider X, has been increased, enhancing air combat effectiveness. Operation bundles have also been re-added to the shop, giving players more purchasing options, alongside general improvements across the board.

All bugs fixed in the new patch in War Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Bug fixes also played a major role in this update. Several issues with the operations UI were resolved, along with controller drift problems. A long-standing bug that blocked war lab drone collections was fixed, as were certain errors with the Eurocopter's radar functionality. Problems involving C-4 keybinds and C-RAM lock-ons were also addressed.

At the same time, some rare glitches, like players being unable to claim daily rewards or cactuses flinging during knockback, have also been ironed out. Terrain clipping problems with Lima’s tycoon and multiple other smaller bugs were cleaned up, making this update one of the most stable patches released yet.

FAQs about War Tycoon

How do you unlock submarines in War Tycoon?

Submarines unlock once players reach rebirth nine, along with the submarine tycoon building and guided missile systems.

What are rebirths in War Tycoon?

Rebirths are resets that clear progress in exchange for unlocking powerful new features, vehicles, and buildings to strengthen future playthroughs.

Are submarine missiles different from other weapons?

Yes, submarine missiles are TV-guided, meaning players can control them for more precise and destructive attacks.

What major bugs were fixed in the Submarine update?

Several UI issues, controller drift, drone collection errors, radar malfunctions, keybind problems, and terrain glitches were fixed in the recent update, creating a smoother gameplay experience.

