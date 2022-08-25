What does BSF mean in Roblox? Exploring details about the popular term

Roblox players use a lot of game terms to communicate with each other. Ranging from terms like AFK to BSF, random acronyms are thrown around in the community to make communication between players easier.

Slang terms and acronyms like OP, LOL, and Poggers rule the internet and have become a new lingo of communication between gamers. Several multiplayer games like Fortnite and Roblox provide chat options for players to talk or text freely with one another.

Sometimes, multiplayer gamers create their own versions of such acronyms, which become unique to that game itself. Till date, players have created their own terms like Clutch and GG, which are now literal gaming terms recognized by developers.

While some may see it as odd and obnoxious, these acronyms actually do have a meaning that makes literal sense when spelt aloud. BSF is one of the terms that is widely used and has kept gamers confused.

The acronym stands out in its own way as it has two literal meanings behind it. Here's what both of them really mean.

Every meaning of BSF in Roblox explained

The acronym BSF has two meanings which are: Best Sister Friend and But, seriously folks. Although both have three words each, they have completely different meanings and forms that players them for in the game.

1) Best Sister Friend (BSF)

The first meaning of the acronym BSF is Best Sister Friend. When players make an online best friend on Roblox, who is a female, they tend to call then best sister friend, which means they have become as close as a sister to them. In other words, BSF can also be used to describe a best friend like BF.

Players usually create roleplay videos of themselves with their BSF to show them off, along with the in-game cosmetics their avatars have. It is a popular term in the Roblox community as it is often used in chats and gameplay voice chat.

Players ship their BSF so much that they create sketches and pictures with them outside the game and post them online on social media.

This creates a healthy environment in the game for players to connect with one another while playing together. Since Roblox is mostly perceived as a friendly game, there's little scope of a hostile environment for its users.

Hence, terms like BSF ensure that they are making their best friends in the game and enjoying every experience with them.

2) But, seriously folks (BSF)

Rarely do players use BSF as "But, seriously folks," but when they do, it usually redirects the conversation between players back to the main topic. When typed in a chat, or spoken by a player in the game, it quickly brings back the original topic that friends usually stray away from while enjoying the game.

While there are several terms in the game that are usually used for derogatory purposes, BSF is thankfully not one of them. It is used in a healthy way and has been around in the community for a long time.

