What is the Courthouse in Emergency Response: Liberty County?

The Courthouse in Emergency Response: Liberty County is a new in-game addition in the latest update. With this latest addition, this Roblox experience feels complete. Now, Sheriffs have a place to actually hand in the criminals and not take the job on their shoulders.

The Courthouse will serve as the epitome of justice in River City, providing both Criminals and Sheriffs with thorough enjoyment. Here's a comprehensive guide on the features of the Courthouse, where to find it in Emergency Response: Liberty County, and its usage in the game.

Courthouse features

Only criminals of high wanted levels would be brought here after getting arrested (Image via Roblox)

The Courthouse has been opened as a gateway of hell for criminals and as an angel in disguise for Sheriffs and Police. Earlier, in the absence of this feature, justice couldn't be served properly to criminals, and they were sent to prison even if they were innocent.

Now, all criminals in Liberty County would have a trial in the Courthouse before going to prison. Although a player must have a minimum wanted level of two and get arrested by an officer to be sent for trial. Trials are usually taken in the Courtroom inside the building, presided over by the judge and a jury. A judge's verdict is final, and on finding you guilty, they can increase or decrease your sentence in jail or give harsher punishments.

The role of the judge is new in Emergency Response: Liberty County, but can only be accessed using Robux. These court sessions take place during the day, where criminals, after being arrested, are presented before the judge. A jury is also present to talk for or against the decisions.

Every criminal is given a lawyer, who fights for them. At a certain stage, the title will ask you whether you're guilty or innocent. Pleading innocent will lead to a review of your charges, while pleading guilty will land you in prison.

Where to find the Courthouse

Criminals would be tried for their charges in the Courthouse Emergency Response: Liberty County (Image via Roblox)

The Courthouse has been built in a strategic location in the River City. It is located between Grand Avenue and Main Street, beside the multistorey car park. This spot makes the Courthouse look huge and important. It can be found south-west of the map behind the River City News building.

Let's discuss what the Courthouse looks like from inside. On entering, you would have to pass through metal detectors, leading to the Front Desk cum lobby. There's a narrow passage on the left of the lobby that leads to a couple of offices. On turning right from the lobby, players can access a flight of stairs to reach the first floor, where the Courtroom and Boardroom are located.

FAQs on the Courthouse in Emergency Response: Liberty County

Where is the Courthouse located on the map?

The Courthouse is located in the south-west part of the map on Grand Avenue, by the car park.

Who gives the final verdict in the courtroom?

Although the jury can give votes, the judge's decision is final.

How to become a judge in Emergency Response: Liberty County

You must purchase the game pass or the Judge Pack with Robux.

