What does the Elk do in Grow a Garden?

Elk is one of the Pets introduced by the second half of the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event. Possessing a useful passive ability, this creature lets Berry-type fruits stay in your garden after you've collected them. This means you can potentially get a second harvest from highly valuable plants like Elder Strawberry, Grapes, and Lingonberry.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the Elk, including its passive ability and obtainability in Grow a Garden.

Elk's ability in Grow a Garden

Elk, as it appears in the game (Image via Roblox)

At age 1, the Elk gives a 2.53% chance of a Berry-type fruit to stay in your plant after your initial collection. The chance of it giving a fruit back increases as it ages or levels up in Grow a Garden.

Ad

Trending

Elk is especially useful if you are a new player looking to earn quick Sheckles. After planting several Elder Strawberry and Grape plants in their garden, let the creature do its magic and duplicate a Berry-type harvest. The Elk's ability is always active, so you need not worry about cooldowns.

Notably, rarer berry fruits have a better chance of staying in the plant when the Elk is active in your garden. So, the critter's ability is most likely to affect an Elder Strawberry as compared to a Strawberry or a Blueberry.

Ad

This Pet also comes in handy when submitting Berry-type fruits to the Jack NPC. The latter can demand such kinds of fruits at any time in return for growing the Beanstalk Tree that leads to the Giant.

Also check: What does the Griffin do in Grow a Garden?

How to get Elk in Grow a Garden

Skyroot Chest (Image via Roblox)

Belonging to the Uncommon rarity, the Elk Pet can be obtained from the Skyroot Chest in Grow a Garden. It has a high drop chance, so you're likely to find one after opening ten chests.

Ad

A Skyroot Chest costs 1,500,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux in the Friendship Shop. The item is unlocked after you've reached Friendship Level 1 with the Giant, the NPC located at the top of the Beanstalk Tree.

A maximum of two Skyroot Chests will be available in stock at a time. Fortunately, it is possible to restock the Friendship Shop by spending Sheckles. Note that the price of each restock increases with every use, reaching up to billions after a time.

Ad

It is also possible to trade for an Elk Pet. Many players on the game's official Discord are looking to exchange their Elk for a critter of similar rarity.

Increasing the in-game Friendship Level requires you to give cuisines to the Giant. Our guide will instruct you on how to prepare food during the ongoing Beanstalk Event.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the Elk's ability?

Ad

This critter offers a small chance of a Berry-type fruit to stay in your plant after an initial collection.

How do I get the Elk Pet?

This Uncommon Pet can be acquired from the Skyroot Chest.

Is Elk a limited Pet?

The Elk is most likely to disappear alongside the Skyroot Chest after the end of the Beanstalk Event. The least risky option is to obtain it as soon as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025