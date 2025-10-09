  • home icon
What does an Energy Chew do in Grow a Garden?

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Oct 09, 2025 09:59 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event introduced the Energy Chew, a Prismatic-rarity gear piece. An Energy Chew can be used to refresh a Pet’s ability cooldown, instantly making its passive ability available again. This can be quite valuable for Pets whose abilities can be activated multiple times, such as the Swan. You can get an Energy Chew as part of the Chubby Chipmunk’s passive rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know about Energy Chews in Grow a Garden.

An overview of Energy Chews in Grow a Garden

Energy Chews can be obtained through Chubby Chipmunk's passive rewards (Image via Roblox)
Energy Chews can be obtained through Chubby Chipmunk's passive rewards (Image via Roblox)

The Energy Chew is a consumable gear piece, using which you can instantly reduce a Pet’s ability cooldown to zero. With this gear piece, you can effectively cause a Pet to use its ability twice, provided you time its usage correctly. So long as you have Energy Chews, you can have a Pet repeat its ability numerous times.

also-read-trending Trending

You can get this item by raising the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight by feeding it or having it activate its ability. A total of three Energy Chews are given out as rewards for raising its weight to 2.15 kg, 13.65 kg, and 36.48 kg. Since this item is not farmable, we advise you to use your supply of Energy Chews judiciously.

This guide includes everything you need to know about the Chinchilla in Grow a Garden.

About the Chubby Chipmunk passive rewards

The Chubby Chipmunk Event area (Image via Roblox)
The Chubby Chipmunk Event area (Image via Roblox)

The Chubby Chipmunk is a free Pet that you can claim from the event area during the Chubby Chipmunk Event. Its ability is to consume a random Fruit on your farm to increase its weight. You may feed it Fruits manually to raise its weight as well.

As its weight rises, you will receive rewards in a battle pass-style rewards system. Each weight milestone offers a particular set of rewards that cannot be claimed multiple times, as you can only get one Chubby Chipmunk through normal gameplay. To claim all rewards, you must raise the Pet to the maximum weight threshold of 50 kgs.

Here are the different rewards you can obtain as part of this reward system:

  • Nutty Chests
  • Nutty Crates
  • Energy Chews
  • Acorn Squash Seed
  • Acorn Mirror Cosmetic
  • Acorn Rug Cosmetic
  • Ferntail Seed
  • Hyrax Pet
  • Acorn Table Cosmetic
  • Fortune Squirrel Pet
  • Pecan Seed
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are Energy Chews used for in Grow a Garden?

Energy Chews are used to refresh one Pet’s cooldown.

How do I get Energy Chews?

Energy Chews can be obtained by raising the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight to 2.15 kg, 13.65 kg, and 36.48 kg thresholds.

When will the Chubby Chipmunk Event end?

The Chubby Chipmunk Event will end on October 11, 2025.

Swapnil Joshi

