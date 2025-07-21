What does Hot Spring do in Grow a Garden?

A Divine commodity, Hot Spring is one of many items the Zen Update has introduced in Grow a Garden. This cosmetic is available in the Zen Shop. As the name suggests, it resembles a hot spring; you can capitalize on it only if you have a Nihonzaru Pet.
Read on to learn how to get Hot Spring in Grow a Garden and what it does.
Everything you need to know about Hot Spring in Grow a Garden
What it does
If you acquire Hot Spring and have a Nihonzaru Pet, all the passives of your other Pets will be boosted. However, this will only happen when Nihonzaru goes to the Hot Spring.
How to get
Visit Tanuki, check out the Zen Shop, and purchase a Hot Spring from the given options. It costs 30 Chi. Note that only a limited number of Hot Springs are available on a server, but they are restocked frequently. So, keep visiting if they run out of stock.
Other items offered in the Zen Shop
Here are all the items offered in the Zen Shop:
Zen Seed Pack (Rare)
- Costs: 12 Chi
- Offered items: Monoblooma (40%), Serenity (25%), Taro Flower (20%), Zen Rocks (10%), Hinomal (4.5%), Maple Apple (0.5%)
Zen Egg (Legendary)
- Costs: 12 Chi
- Offered items: Shiba Inu (40%), Nihonzaru (31%), Tanuki (20.82%), Tanchozaru (4.6%), Kitsune (0.08%)
Zen Stand (Rare)
- Costs: 15 Chi
Tranquil Radar (Rare)
- Costs: 18 Chi
Zenflare (Rare)
- Costs: 6 Chi
Zen Crate (Legendary)
- Costs: 15 Chi
- Offered items: Temple Lamp (24.1%), Bamboo Fence (24.1%), Bamboo Tech (18.07%), Japanese Gong (18.07%), Buddha Statue (6.02%), Zen Bridge (6.02%), Zen Waterfall (3.61%)
Soft Sunshine (Legendary)
- Costs: 20 Chi
Koi (Mythical)
- Costs: 45 Chi
Zen Gnome Crate (Mythical)
- Costs: 15 Chi
- Offered items: Dark Ninja Gnome (30%), Light Ninja Gnome (30%), Zen Channeller Gnome (20%), Panda Gnome (15%), Samurai Gnome (5%)
Spiked Mango (Mythical)
- Costs: 75 Chi
Pet Shard Tranquil (Divine)
- Costs: 200 Chi
FAQs related to the Tanuki Shop
How to get Chi
You can trade your plants imbued with Tranquil mutations with Tanuki, and in exchange, it will offer you Chi. Use it to purchase items like Hot Spring from the Zen Shop.
What are the other uses of Tranquil Plants?
You can offer your collected Tranquil Plants to Zen Channeller, and in exchange, it will grow a tree for you. The taller this tree grows, the more items will be available in the Zen Shop.
