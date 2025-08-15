What does the Pancake Stack do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden introduces new cosmetics every update. While most of them are simply decorative items to place in your garden, some also possess certain effects. For instance, the Cooking Cauldron is a cosmetic item that allows the Gorilla Chef to cook a food item and duplicate it. Similarly, the Pancake Stack is a Prismatic cosmetic item that has an effect that activates at fixed intervals.

This article explains the effect of this decorative item and how to obtain it.

Effects of the Pancake Stack in Grow a Garden

Pancake Stack (Image via Roblox)

Unlike the Cooking Cauldron, the Pancake Stack’s effect doesn’t grant anything. After putting it in your garden, the item attracts all Pets to itself every 15 seconds.

However, you can use it to concentrate a Grow a Garden Pet's ability in a specific area. For instance, let’s say you have the Moon Cat Pet, which can enlarge the size of the crops within 20 studs. Place the Pancake Stack near the crop you want to enlarge.

Since the Moon Cat will go near the Cosmetic item every 15 seconds, the crop will have a higher chance of getting the size buff from the Pet. You can use multiple Moon Cats to increase the probability.

Besides the Moon Cat, you can also use other Pets with AoE abilities, such as the Capybara, to avail of the Pancake Stack’s effect.

How to get Pancake Stack in Grow a Garden

You can obtain the Pancake Stack from the Chris P. NPC as a reward in the Cooking event. The NPC craves new food every hour. You must cook the demanded Grow a Garden recipe and give it to him. Then, Chris P. grants you one of the items from his reward pool.

Note that each item in the NPC’s reward pool has a drop rate. There is a 5% chance you will receive the Pancake Stack as a reward. Note that you can give Chris P. higher-rarity food to increase your chances of obtaining a higher-rarity reward.

FAQs

What is the Pancake Stack?

It is a cosmetic item that has a unique effect of attracting Pets.

What is the rarity of the Pancake Stack?

It belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

How do you get the Pancake Stack?

You can obtain it as a reward from the Chris P. NPC.

