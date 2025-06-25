What does the Pig do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden features a wide array of Pets that you can use in your garden to gain various benefits. Among these is the Pig, which offers a decent trait that allows your crops to flourish and sell for a better price. However, some of you might not know how to obtain this Pet and what exactly it does in the game.

On that note, here's a brief guide on the Pig Pet and its workings.

How to get the Pig Pet in Grow a Garden

You can get this pet from a Rare Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Pig is an Uncommon Pet that you can hatch from Rare Eggs. It was added to the game with the Animal update that featured a variety of other creatures as well. If you wish to obtain a Rare Egg, you must head over to the other end of the map and check the Pet Egg Shop.

If in stock, this particular Pet Egg will cost you 600,000 Sheckles. However, given its rarity, you might need to wait before it appears in the shop. Once you have the egg, place it in your garden and wait two hours for it to hatch. Note that the Pig has a 25% chance of hatching from a Rare Egg, so you might not obtain it on the first try.

What does the Pig do?

The Pig offers a decent passive ability (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

Similar to other Pets in the game, the Pig also comes with a passive trait. Its ability allows it to emit an aura that stays active for 15 seconds and grants a 2x chance for crops within a 15-stud radius to turn into a variant. The ability has a 118-second cooldown.

For those unaware, Gold and Rainbow are considered fruit variants and boost the value of the fruit by a lot. Hence, having a Pig in your garden will allow you to make a lot of money. Once paired with a Pet that reduces the cooldown of other Pets' abilities, you can use the Pig to quickly make a fortune in this Roblox experience.

Also check: Grow a Garden Twisted Mutation Guide

List of all other Pets you can get from the Rare Egg

You can hatch a variety of Pets from this egg (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know everything about the Pig, we have a list of all the other Pets that you can obtain from a Rare Egg. We have also mentioned their drop chances along with the names. Here's the list:

Orange Tabby - 33.33%

33.33% Spotted Deer - 16.67%

16.67% Pig - 25%

25% Rooster - 10%

10% Monkey - 4%

Note that not all of these Pets are worth obtaining, despite some having low drop chances. For example, the Rooster's passive allows it to reduce the hatch time of eggs by 20%. This is not a useful ability for most players, as they would instead want something that affects the crops and increases their value.

Also check: My Fishing Pier Oil Rig Fishes Guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Which egg do you get the Pig from in Grow a Garden?

You can get this pet from a Rare Egg.

What is the drop chance of a Pig in Grow a Garden?

The Pig has a 25% drop chance.

What is the rarity of the Pig Pet in Grow a Garden?

The Pig falls under the Uncommon rarity of Pets in this game.

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

