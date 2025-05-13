What does the Shark v3 do in Blox Fruits?

The Shark Race has various stages in Blox Fruits that can be unlocked by completing certain quests. Before capping at v4, the Shark v3 gives its user a visual enhancement in the form of fins. Apart from this, the v3 of this race also provides buffs that can come in handy during a battle significantly. In short, upgrading to the Shark v3 has both visual and skillful benefits.

If you are confused about the specifics of the Shark v3 in Blox Fruits, then this guide has everything you need. Check out here to learn how to awaken the Shark Race to its v3 and its advantages.

How to get the Shark v3 in Blox Fruits

The Arrowe NPC location (Image via Roblox)

If you have the Shark v2, you can awaken it into its v3 by completing the Arrowe NPC's quest. This NPC's quest requires you to beat a Sea Beast that has spawned naturally on the map. You can find the Arrowe NPC under the hill where the Diamond boss spawns. To be specific, you can find him under the sunflower hill in the Kingdom of Rose, Second Sea. Under this hill, there's a hidden door that will take you to the Arrowe NPC.

Remember, forcing the Sea Beast to spawn and then defeating it won't work. So you must wait before this mini-boss spawns in the Second and the Third Sea on its own. In the Second Sea, there's a random chance that the Sea Beast will spawn while you are in the Sea. The chances of this happening are very low, so you may have to wait until it spawns.

The Sea Beast (Image via Roblox)

In the Third Sea, the Sea Beast can spawn anywhere between Sea Danger levels 1 to 6. It has a random chance of spawning in this area, too, but there is a catch. In this area, multiple Sea Beasts can emerge at once, so you may have to tackle them all. Eventually, once you have beaten the Sea Beast, speak with the Arrowe NPC to get the Shark v3.

Shark v3 effects in Blox Fruits

After acquiring Shark v3, your in-game character will gain two blue fins on the arms. Apart from this, a new ability called the Water Body is also unlocked for use. Activating the Water Body ability reduces the damage taken from NPCs and other players by 70%. This ability only lasts for 4.5 seconds and has a cooldown period of 30 seconds. Once the cooldown period is over, you can activate the Water Body ability again.

The Shark v3 increases your endurance and allows you to stay in the battle for a long time. With added protection from the Water Body ability, you can momentarily become a tank and lead your team from the front.

FAQs

How do I get the Shark v3 in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Shark v3 by completing the quest given by the Arrowe NPC.

What does the Shark v3 do in Blox Fruits?

After acquiring the Shark v3, you can unlock the Water Body ability that reduces the damage taken from enemies by 70%.

Where is Arrowe located in Blox Fruits?

You can find Arrowe under the hill where the Diamond boss is found in the Kingdom of Rose.

