What does the Silver Monkey do in Grow a Garden?

In Grow a Garden, you can adopt various pets with unique abilities that can help you become rich. While some pets can mutate your crop, a few, like the Silver Monkey, do otherwise. With this pet, you get a chance to get a refund for the crop you have harvested. This is rather helpful if you are looking to farm Sheckles, the official in-game currency of this experience.

In this article, we have explained everything about the Silver Monkey in Grow a Garden. Read on to learn about what it does and how to get this pet easily.

Grow a Garden Silver Monkey ability explained

The Silver Monkey (Image via Roblox)

As stated above, a Silver Monkey refunds your harvested crop in this Roblox title. To be precise, it sends the crop back to your inventory after you sell it at the merchant, but there is a catch. There is only an 8% chance that the refund will be successful. Moreover, a rarer crop has less chance of being refunded as compared to a common crop. For example, you can easily get a refund for the Carrot rather than a Dragon Fruit.

How to get a Silver Monkey in Grow a Garden

The Pet Eggs shop (Image via Roblox)

The only way to get a Silver Monkey is by opening a Legendary Egg from the Pet Egg Shop. You can find it next to the Gear Shop, which is located on the opposite side of the Seed Shop. A Legendary Egg can be bought from the Pet Egg Shop for either 3,000,000 Sheckles or 129 Robux.

It should be noted that a Legendary Egg may not be available for purchase 24/7. Since it is relatively rare, you may have to wait before it is available in stock. Currently, there is only a 9% chance that a Legendary Egg will spawn in the Pet Egg Shop after the stock refresh.

Upon obtaining a Legendary Egg, you can get a Silver Monkey with a 42.55% chance. You can then place the egg on your farm and wait for it to hatch. A Legendary Egg takes around 4 hours to hatch. But if you had purchased it using Robux, it would take only 30 seconds to hatch.

Once you have a Silver Monkey, make sure to feed it whenever its hunger meter is down. You can feed this pet fruits and vegetables from your garden. A pet that is well-fed in this game will grow graciously and have trait benefits. For example, a grown-up Silver Monkey will have better chances of refunding the crop. On the other hand, if you fail to feed your pet frequently, it will no longer age.

