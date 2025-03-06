What does the Snake Oil do in Dead Rails?

While navigating through the unforgiving desert landscape of Dead Rails, you may get overwhelmed by hordes of enemies. It can be bandits, zombies, or even vampires appearing as a hurdle in your path. It will take some insane amount of skills to get through these enemies without taking damage, unless you are being protected by your friends. Luckily, there are items like Snake Oil that can help you solve this issue effectively.

You might have come across Snake Oil multiple times but may have been skeptical about its uses. In popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, this item is used to clean weapons.

Since there is no such mechanic in this experience, figuring out its uses can be confusing. This guide explains the uses of Snake Oil in Dead Rails along with the ways to get it.

How to use Snake Oil in Dead Rails

Purchase Snake Oil for 35 cash from the Doctor's shop (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the Snake Oil is used to completely replenish your health bar. On top of that, it also gives the user a temporary speed boost, which is beneficial to outrun zombies. While it is a great choice for personal use, it is humbled by Bandages in one department.

Only Bandages have been given the property to heal and revive teammates in this experience. So, it is important to note that even if you have Snake Oil, you can't simply help your teammate with it.

How to get Snake Oil in Dead Rails

To obtain Snake Oil, you can enter the Doctor's shop in the starting outpost and purchase it for 35 cash. It should be noted, though, that the availability of this item depends on the stock. Sometimes, it can be out of stock, so you will have to try your luck finding it elsewhere.

While traveling, you can find a Doctor's shop in another outpost or destroyed villages. If you are lucky, you can grab the Snake Oil from there, and guess what? You won't have to pay for it. A Doctor's Shop found in abandoned locations offers everything for free.

Get x2 Snake Oil for free by unlocking the Doctor Class (Image via Roblox)

Moreover, if you unlock the Doctor Class from the Tailor in the lobby, you will spawn with x2 Bandages and Snake Oil. Just know that you will need 15 Bonds to unlock this Class. For the uninitiated, Bonds are a currency that can either be bought from the lobby bank or found in abandoned houses.

FAQs

What does Snake Oil do in Dead Rails?

Snake Oil is used to recover health and gain a temporary speed boost.

How much does Snake Oil cost in Dead Rails?

You can purchase Snake Oil for 35 cash from the Doctor's shop.

How to revive a teammate in Dead Rails?

Teammates can be revived by using a Bandage on their corpse.

