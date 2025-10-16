When is the next 99 Nights in the Forest update? (Halloween Week 1)

99 Nights in the Forest is a horror survival experience that tasks players with finding missing children, uncovering the forest's secrets, and surviving as long as possible. Developed by Grandma's Favourite Games, this title receives timely updates every week. Each brings more threats in the form of animals or entities, new mechanics, or new Classes that offer different perks to the players.

The next 99 Nights in the Forest update, titled Halloween Week 1, is scheduled to release on October 18 at 5:00 pm UTC. You can learn more about it in this article.

99 Nights in the Forest Halloween Week 1 update release times

Official cover art for the next update (Image via Roblox)

To be informed about the next update's release, navigate to the event page of 99 Nights in the Forest and press the "Notify Me" button. A notification will be sent to your Roblox inbox when the new game version is available.

You can also make a note of the update's release times. Here's when Halloween Part 1 will drop in the game:

USA (East) : October 18 at 01:00 pm EST

: October 18 at 01:00 pm EST USA (West) : October 18 at 10:00 am PT

: October 18 at 10:00 am PT Brazil : October 18 at 02:00 pm BRT

: October 18 at 02:00 pm BRT Europe : October 18 at 07:00 pm CET

: October 18 at 07:00 pm CET United Kingdom : October 18 at 06:00 pm BST

: October 18 at 06:00 pm BST South Africa : October 18 at 07:00 pm SAST

: October 18 at 07:00 pm SAST UAE : October 18 at 09:00 pm GST

: October 18 at 09:00 pm GST Pakistan : October 18 at 10:00 pm PKT

: October 18 at 10:00 pm PKT India : October 18 at 10:30 pm IST

: October 18 at 10:30 pm IST Bangladesh : October 18 at 11:00 pm IST

: October 18 at 11:00 pm IST Indonesia : October 19 at 12:00 am WIB

: October 19 at 12:00 am WIB China : October 19 at 01:00 am CST

: October 19 at 01:00 am CST Philippines : October 19 at 01:00 am Manila Time

: October 19 at 01:00 am Manila Time Japan : October 19 at 02:00 am JST

: October 19 at 02:00 am JST Australia : October 19 at 03:00 am AEST / 4:00 am AEDT

: October 19 at 03:00 am AEST / 4:00 am AEDT New Zealand: October 19 at 6:00 am

The cover art for the Halloween Week 1 update features two Cultists knocking at the door of the Fairy's home. Both are carrying a basket with a Halloween-like pumpkin design. Interestingly, one of the Cultists is also wearing a blue, starry witch hat, which hasn't been seen in the game.

Classes are a key feature in 99 Nights in the Forest as they improve your survivability. Check our updated Class tier list to learn about each in detail.

What to expect from the next 99 Nights in the Forest update?

Predictions for the next update (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, there are no details or sneak peeks about the update. Still, it is possible to predict the next content based on previous releases and the update's cover art.

Here's what you may find in the Halloween Week 1 update:

Trick or Treat : This upcoming feature is the highlight of the next update. It is unknown how it may work, but it could include the Fairy NPC in some way.

: This upcoming feature is the highlight of the next update. It is unknown how it may work, but it could include the Fairy NPC in some way. New badges : More badges could be introduced, giving you more ways to get Diamonds.

: More badges could be introduced, giving you more ways to get Diamonds. A new Class or Classes : Previous updates have also brought Classes tied to their theme.

: Previous updates have also brought Classes tied to their theme. Halloween cosmetics : The cover art of the update features a Cultist wearing a witch hat. This could be a teaser for new Halloween-themed cosmetics and furniture.

: The cover art of the update features a Cultist wearing a witch hat. This could be a teaser for new Halloween-themed cosmetics and furniture. Halloween weapons: Alongside cosmetics, players might be able to collect and use new weapons. A pumpkin shooter would be a nice touch.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest weapons tier list

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When will the Halloween Part 1 update be released in India?

The next update will be released on October 18 at 10:30 pm IST.

How do I prepare for the next update?

You can prepare for the next update by unlocking a meta Class that lets you breeze through the new content.

When will Halloween Week 2 be released?

The second part of the Halloween update is slated to arrive on October 25, 2025.

