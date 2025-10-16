When is the next Fish It update? (Halloween Event)

Roblox Fish It is a simulator-style experience that puts you in the role of an angler. After completing a short tutorial, you're given the freedom to explore the entire map, discover islands, and catch fish to complete the bestiary. With every update, the grind gets lengthier, as more sea creatures, better rods, and new locations are introduced in the game.

After the Ancient Island update, the Halloween celebrations are set to begin in Fish It. The Halloween Event will release on October 19 at 10:00 pm UTC.

Fish It Halloween Event update release times

Cover art for the Halloween Event (Image via Roblox)

According to a few sneaks shared on the Fish It Discord, the Halloween Event will bring multiple new cosmetics. The Halloween skins for fishing rods are expected to be Robux-exclusive. Nonetheless, the developers may surprise players by making a questline for a free skin.

Here are the release times for the next Fish It update across different regions:

USA (East) : October 19 at 06:00 pm EDT

: October 19 at 06:00 pm EDT USA (West) : October 19 at 03:00 pm PDT

: October 19 at 03:00 pm PDT United Kingdom : October 19 at 11:00 pm BST

: October 19 at 11:00 pm BST Europe : October 20 at 12:00 am CEST

: October 20 at 12:00 am CEST South Africa : October 20 at 12:00 am SAST

: October 20 at 12:00 am SAST Russia : October 20 at 01:00 am MSK

: October 20 at 01:00 am MSK UAE : October 20 at 02:00 am GST

: October 20 at 02:00 am GST Pakistan : October 20 at 03:00 am PKT

: October 20 at 03:00 am PKT India : October 20 at 03:30 am IST

: October 20 at 03:30 am IST Bangladesh : October 20 at 04:00 am BST

: October 20 at 04:00 am BST Indonesia (Western) : October 20 at 05:00 am WIB

: October 20 at 05:00 am WIB China : October 20 at 06:00 am CST

: October 20 at 06:00 am CST Philippines : October 20 at 06:00 am PHT

: October 20 at 06:00 am PHT Japan : October 20 at 07:00 am JST

: October 20 at 07:00 am JST Australia : October 20 at 8:00 am AEST/ 09:00 am AEDT

: October 20 at 8:00 am AEST/ 09:00 am AEDT New Zealand: October 20 at 10:00 am NZST

To be notified about the next update, open the game's Roblox page on your browser and click the "Notify Me" button for the event. A message will be sent to your inbox once the content is released.

What to expect from the next update?

Sneak peek of the new ship (Image via Fish It Discord)

A new ship is going to be added with the Halloween update. Its sneak peek shows a predominantly black ship, with vibrant green glowing lights emanating from certain parts of it. The glowing lights give the ship a menacing and spooky look. Enhancing this appearance is a black skull flag at its mast.

Multiple Halloween-themed skins are also in the works. Among them, two are highly stylized and are shrouded by a bright, glowing effect. One of them is curved like a grim reaper's scythe, has a dragon-shaped hook, and is a combination of neon purple and pink. The other looks like a staff that has skulls all over it and the head of a ram on its top.

Sneak peeks of the two Halloween skins (Image via Discord)

Apart from new skins and a ship, the upcoming update could bring several new fish and a new eerie location that tests the nerves of anglers. There could also be rewards for logging into the game for the entire duration of the Halloween Event.

FAQs on Fish It

When will the Halloween update drop in India?

The update will be released in India on October 20 at 3:30 am IST.

What is the title of the next update?

The next update is titled Halloween Event.

How do I spawn a ship in the game?

To spawn a ship, head over to the pier, interact with the water, and then spawn any purchased vessel.

