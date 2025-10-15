Fish It Element Rod quest guide

Fish It offers a variety of fishing rods for anglers to reel in sea creatures of different shapes and sizes. One that truly stands out from the rest is the Element Rod. Introduced by the Ancient Jungle update, this is the first rod that belongs to the Secret tier. It possesses incredible Luck, Weight, and Speed stats but obtaining it involves a long grind.

Ad

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Element Rod quest in Roblox Fish It.

A complete guide on how to get the Element Rod

Go to Ancient Jungle

The Ancient Jungle (Image via Roblox)

The Ancient Jungle is a new location in Fish It. It is north of Fisherman Island, the starter area, and its name is marked in green in the HUD. You'll need a boat to travel to the Ancient Jungle, so spawn one by heading to the pier in Fisherman Island and interacting with the water.

Ad

Trending

Enter the Green Temple

The Green Temple (Image via Roblox)

The Element Rod quest can be taken from the Green Temple in the Ancient Jungle. This temple, named such due to its colour, is only accessible during the nighttime. You'll need to plan out your journey every time the sun sets and the door to the temple becomes open.

Ad

Follow these instructions to find the Green Temple:

After arriving on the Ancient Jungle island, take the path that leads to the Blue Temple. You'll know you're going in the right direction when you cross a small bridge.

Turn right after finding the Blue Temple.

Cross the river and keep walking till you find a green door.

If open, enter the door to the Green Temple.

The Green Temple door stays open until daytime. So, keep an eye on the in-game time, mentioned on the left side of the screen.

Ad

Find the quest NPC and finish the Element Quest

The Temple Guardian gives Transcended Stones (Image via Roblox)

Once inside the Green Temple, you'll need to complete a couple of parkour challenges. Make sure to jump on each platform and avoid touching the green poisonous waters that instantly sap your health.

Ad

When the parkour challenges are completed in the Underground Cellar, interact with the Element Quest NPC. They will give you the quest for unlocking the Element Rod, which will have the following requirements:

Own the Ghostfinn Rod

Catch 1 Secret Fish at Ancient Jungle

Catch 1 Secret Fish at Sacred Temple

Craft 3 Transcended Stones

A single Transcended Stone is given by the Temple Guardian in Ancient Island after you give him a Secret-rarity fish in the game.

Ad

Check our complete Sacred Temple guide to learn what both the Green Temple and the Blue Temple contain in Fish It.

Stats of the Element Rod in Fish It

The Element Rod can be used to catch big fish (Image via Roblox)

Element is the best fishing rod in Fish It at the moment. It has the highest Luck, Speed, and Weight out of the other rods, surpassing the stats of popular ones like Bamboo, Ghostfinn, and Ares.

Ad

Below are the stats of the Element Rod:

Luck : 1111%

: 1111% Speed : 130%

: 130% Weight: 900,000kg

The best enchants for this Secret-rarity rod are Leprechaun II and Mutation Master II. They drastically increase the user's ability to get rare and mutated fish.

Also check: Fish It fishing rods tier list

FAQs on Fish It

When is the Green Temple open?

The Green Temple is only open at night.

How do I get the Ghostfinn Rod for the Element Quest?

Ad

The Ghostfinn Rod has a separate questline. To obtain it, you must travel to Lost Isle and finish the Deep Sea Quest.

What is the use of a Transcended Stone?

A Transcended Stone can be used to put a second enchant on a rod.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025