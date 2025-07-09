When is the next 99 Nights in the Forest update? (Furniture Update)

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest routinely releases updates, bringing new content to the survival-horror experience. The previous update, Cultist Stronghold, introduced the namesake location that can be raided several times for Diamonds and high-tier loot. In the next one, there won't be any new challenges, but a friendly character that will help you stylize your base.

The Furniture Update for 99 Nights in the Forest is set to arrive on July 11, 2025. The developer has revealed some upcoming features, which have been mentioned in this article.

99 Nights in the Forest Furniture Update release timings

The update will release on July 11, 2025, at 3 pm UTC (Image via Roblox)

The 99 Nights in the Forest Furniture Update will release on July 11, 2025, at 3 pm UTC. It will introduce a new trader NPC as well as a workshop for crafting rare items. Currently, the game features only two characters that players can interact with in the wilds, namely the Pelt Trader and the Fairy.

Here's when the update will go live based on your region and timezone:

UTC : 3 pm

: 3 pm BST : 4 pm

: 4 pm CDT : 10 am

: 10 am EDT : 11 am

: 11 am PDT : 8 am

: 8 am IST: 8:30 pm

There are usually no delays with updates for this title. However, if it is postponed, the developer will mention it in the game's official Discord server and its event page on Roblox.

What to expect from the Furniture Update

According to the official update details, the Furniture Update will debut a new NPC furniture trader in 99 Nights in the Forest. They will provide cosmetic items for decorating your base. Since they are stated to be a 'trader', you may need to exchange food, weapons, or even Diamonds to get furniture.

The furniture trader could have their own hub of operations like the Fairy. Thus, unlike the Pelt Trader that spawns close to the missing children board, players may have to explore the map to find the new NPC.

Additionally, the description of the Furniture Update states that players can "find the workshop to construct rare items." The workshop could be unrelated to the furniture trader, seemingly allowing players to construct high-tier weapons. This could have major strategic implications for the game because the workshop will let you prepare for raids on the Cultist Stronghold.

More about 99 Nights in the Forest

Cultists are common enemies (Image via Roblox)

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest throws you in the middle of the forest and tasks you with surviving at least 99 days and nights. You must manage your hunger by hunting animals and planting crops, avoid the deer monster, and fight waves of Cultists that regularly attack your camp. Aside from survival, you must search the forest for four missing children.

While the odds are stacked against you, you can team up with four players to improve your chances of survival. Moreover, you can unlock and pick different Classes before a game. Each Class offers unique perks and starter tools that give you a slight advantage.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When will the next update be released in India?

The Furniture Update will be released in India on July 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm.

What new features are coming in the Furniture Update?

The upcoming update will bring a new NPC furniture trader and a workshop for crafting rare items.

How do I prepare for the next update?

The furniture trader could demand Diamonds in exchange for furniture. Thus, consider getting and saving the virtual currency.

