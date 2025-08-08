When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? (Rebirth 14)

The next Steal a Brainrot update, titled Rebirth 14, is on the horizon. Players can look forward to a new Rebirth level, fresh Traits events, and the introduction of multiple Brainrots. The upcoming update will also bring a reworked Fuse Machine, which will show all possible Brainrots obtainable from the machine and offer you better odds of receiving rarer characters.

Ad

The next update for Steal a Brainrot is scheduled to release on August 8, 2025, at 9:00 PM UTC. To get informed when the update goes live, navigate to the game's event description page and press the Notify button.

Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update timings

The Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update will be released on the following dates and times across different regions:

Ad

Trending

UTC : August 8 at 9:00 PM

: August 8 at 9:00 PM PDT : August 8 at 2:00 PM

: August 8 at 2:00 PM ET : August 8 at 5:00 PM

: August 8 at 5:00 PM BRT : August 8 at 6:00 PM

: August 8 at 6:00 PM BST : August 8 at 7:00 PM

: August 8 at 7:00 PM CET : August 8 at 11:00 PM

: August 8 at 11:00 PM IST : August 9 at 2:30 AM

: August 9 at 2:30 AM Philippine Standard Time : August 9 at 5:00 AM

: August 9 at 5:00 AM JST : August 9 at 6:00 AM

: August 9 at 6:00 AM AEST: August 9 at 7:00 AM

Once you complete Rebirth 14, two new tools will be available in the Coin Shop, namely Gummy Slap and Subspace Mine. A minimum of 900 million cash will be required to purchase both of them.

What to expect from the next Steal a Brainrot update?

Bulbito Bandito Traktorito (Image via Roblox)

The reworked Fuse Machine is one of the significant upcoming changes in Steal a Brainrot. It will give players better odds and also display the possible Brainrots with their fusion odds. According to the game's event page, three new Brainrots will be available from the Fuse Machine while two will be added in Lucky Blocks.

Ad

Six Brainrots are slated to arrive in the next update, but only the names of four have been disclosed:

Tob Tobi Tobi (Mythic)

Te Te Te Sahur (Mythic)

Bulbito Bandito Traktorito (Brainrot God)

Los Orcalitos (Brainrot God)

??? (Secret)

??? (Secret)

Based on a sneak peek provided by developer SpyderSammy on Discord, one of the new Secret Brainrots could be Los Hotspotsitos. It is a group of three Pot Hotspots, so it may provide three times the income of a single one, meaning 7.5 million cash per second.

Ad

Los Hotspotsitos (Image via Discord/SaB)

Rebirth 13 in Steal a Brainrot required 50T Cash and a Ballerino Lololo. As such, the next Rebirth level will cost more than 50 trillion and could require a Brainrot God or Secret character. You can accumulate such a hefty amount instantly by getting characters such as Los Combinasionas, Garam and Madundung, and Dragon Cannelloni.

Ad

Lastly, the developer has promised to debut new global events that provide Traits. These could be activated minutes before the upcoming update goes live.

Also check: How to get Dragon Cannelloni in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the next update be released in India?

The Rebirth 14 update will release in India on August 9, 2025, at 2:30 AM IST.

Will the Fuse Machine be removed in the next update?

Ad

No, the Fuse Machine will remain in the next update and undergo a rework.

What Secret Brainrot could arrive in the upcoming update?

Los Hotspotsitos could be one of the upcoming Secret Brainrots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025