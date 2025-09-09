When is the next Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot? (September 9, 2025)

Taco Tuesday presents players with the opportunity to get rare, exclusive units in Steal a Brainrot. In this developer-controlled event, the admins spawn multiple Brainrots tied with Taco Tuesday, such as the Tipi Topi Taco and Bombardini Tortinni, allowing players to expand their collection. Several sub-events are also initiated in the servers, starting with Raining Tacos, which give income-increasing Traits and Mutations to characters.

According to an announcement on the Steal a Brainrot Discord server, the next Taco Tuesday will begin at 5 pm EST on September 9, 2025.

Release times for next Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot

Check the timings for the event (Image via Roblox)

Here's when the next Steal a Brainrot Taco Tuesday will begin for different regions:

UTC : September 9 at 9:00 pm UTC

: September 9 at 9:00 pm UTC USA (East) : September 9 at 5:00 pm EST

: September 9 at 5:00 pm EST USA (West) : September 9 at 2:00 pm PT

: September 9 at 2:00 pm PT Brazil : September 9 at 6:00 pm BRT

: September 9 at 6:00 pm BRT Europe : September 9 at 11:00 pm CET

: September 9 at 11:00 pm CET United Kingdom : September 9 at 10:00 pm BST

: September 9 at 10:00 pm BST South Africa : September 9 at 11:00 pm SAST

: September 9 at 11:00 pm SAST Russia : September 10 at 12:00 am Moscow Time

: September 10 at 12:00 am Moscow Time UAE : September 10 at 1:00 am GST

: September 10 at 1:00 am GST India : September 10 at 2:30 am IST

: September 10 at 2:30 am IST China : September 10 at 5:00 am CST

: September 10 at 5:00 am CST Philippines : September 10 at 5:00 am Manila Time

: September 10 at 5:00 am Manila Time Japan : September 10 at 6:00 am JST

: September 10 at 6:00 am JST Australia : September 10 at 7:00 am AEST

: September 10 at 7:00 am AEST New Zealand: September 10 at 9:00 am NZST

Multiple high-rarity and exclusive Brainrots appear during Taco Tuesday, so accumulate Cash to purchase these units and make space in your base. Moreover, consider playing in a private server to prevent your most precious characters from being stolen by other players.

Things to watch out for during Taco Tuesday

Taco Lucky Blocks (Image via Roblox)

As a tradition, Taco Tuesday always begins with the developer initiating the Raining Tacos sub-event in Steal a Brainrot. It gives units the rare Taco Trait, which increases their income by a 3x multiplier. Notably, other sub-events that apply unique Traits and Mutations are also initiated, such as Concert, Ocean, and Tung Tung Attack.

Be sure to acquire Brainrots with the Taco Trait because they'll be required to feed the Sammy NPC, which only spawns during Taco Tuesday. By giving him 15 Taco units, you'll get a Brainrot God or a Secret character as a reward.

Taco Tuesday-exclusive Brainrots and Lucky Blocks are other features of the event. There are currently four units in the Taco Lucky Block, whose names and drop rates are mentioned below:

Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos (Secret) - 3%

Gattito Tacoto (Brainrot God) - 10%

Chihuanini Taconini (Brainrot God) - 37%

Los Tipi Tacos (Brainrot God) - 50%

During the event, the admins could also max out the Server Luck to enhance the spawn rate of high-rarity Brainrots. You could get lucky and find the Strawberry Elephant gracing a server in Steal a Brainrot.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine: All units and their recipes

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the runtime of Taco Tuesday?

A typical Taco Tuesday usually lasts around 30 minutes.

What is the price of a Taco Lucky Block?

A Taco Lucky Block can be bought from the conveyor belt with 50,000,000 Cash ($50M).

How much does the Los Noo My Hotspotsitos earn every second?

This Secret-rarity Brainrot earns 5,000,000 Cash ($5M) every second in its base form.

