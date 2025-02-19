Where is the Blue Flower in Blox Fruits?

Collecting the Blue Flower in Blox Fruits is an important step for players who want to awaken their Race. Finding it is a part of the quest given by the Alchemist NPC. Every Race can be awakened to its V2 using this resource, however, Draco is an exception here. Awakening the Draco Race needs you to talk to the Dragon Wizard NPC instead.

Ad

There is a limited spawn time for the Blue Flower in Blox Fruits, and finding it may get overwhelming. To help you with that, here's a guide that features all the possible spawn locations of the Blue Flower.

All Blue Flower spawn locations in Blox Fruits

Before we move ahead, just know that the Blue Flower only spawns during the nighttime in this Roblox experience. Once the sun comes up, it will despawn.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, remember that the Blue Flower won't spawn if the Darkbeard is summoned on the server. If the discussed conditions are fulfilled, you may find it spawning in the following locations.

Cave Island

Blue Flower location in Cave Island (Image via Roblox)

Go to Cave Island in the Second Sea and enter the room from a secret door. Upon doing so, you will find a hole in the ceiling. Jump through that to enter a hidden area where the Blue Flower can spawn.

Ad

Graveyard

Find a Blue Flower on a grave in Graveyard (Image via Roblox)

Head to the Graveyard in the Second Sea to possibly find a Blue Flower on one of the graves.

Ad

Find a Blue Flower under the tree on the edge of the island (Image via Roblox)

A Blue Flower can also spawn underneath the tree facing a cave.

Ad

Remote Island

Blue Flower location in Remote Island (Image via Roblox)

On Remote Island, Second Sea, the Blue Flower may spawn on the ground. It can also spawn behind the houses found on this island.

Ad

It is important to note here that you can pick up the Blue Flower without activating the quest from the Alchemist. The flowers will only spawn if the quest is active.

Also check: How to get Fire Flower in Blox Fruits

After finding the Blue Flower, you will also have to collect a Red and Yellow flower to complete the quest. While you can find the Red Flower during the daytime, the Yellow one spawns randomly after killing an enemy. Once the quest is completed, you can pay the Alchemist 500,000 Beli to awaken your current Race.

Ad

For instance, if you have the Angel Race, it will be awakened to Angel V2. Hence, your moves and stats will also be enhanced, giving you an upper edge during battles.

You will also unlock specific titles after awakening your respective Races. For your reference, we have mentioned all of them below:

Awaken the Human Race to get "The Unleashed" title.

Awaken the Rabbit Race to get the "Unmatched Speed" title.

Awaken the Shark Race to get the "Sea Monster" title.

Awaken the Angel Race to get the "Sacred Warrior" title.

Awaken the Ghoul Race to get "The Ghoul" title.

Awaken the Cyborg Race to get "The Cyborg" title.

Ad

Also check: How to get Draco Race in Blox Fruits

FAQs

Where is the Blue Flower in Blox Fruits?

The Blue Flower spawns on Cave Island, Graveyard, and Remote Island during the nighttime.

How to store the Blue Flower in Blox Fruits

Unfortunately, you can not store the Blue Flower in this experience. The flower will vanish once you die or leave the server.

Can you trade a Blue Flower in Blox Fruits?

The Blue Flower can not be traded with other players in this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024