Where to find Harvester's Spike in Fisch

Fisch's open waters allow you to roam freely and explore a variety of locations. This is an important aspect of the game since each location offers something exclusive. The Harverster's Spike is one such location that is easy to miss but must be explored if you wish to catch everything that the game has to offer. On top of that, you must visit this place if you're completing the Brick Rod quest line.

This article offers a brief guide that will help you reach Harvester's Spike and shed more light on its part in the Brick Rod's quest.

Everything you must know about Harvester's Spike in Fisch

Harvester's Spike is near Roslit Bay island (Image via Roblox)

The Harvester's Spike is a small island in the middle of the ocean. It has a large base and gets narrower as its height increases. This gives it the look of a spike. The place is important since you have a good chance of catching Bluefin Tuna and Sawfish here. To reach the island, all you need to do is go to Roslit Bay and then take a left turn.

If you have a GPS, then simply follow the (-1297, 228, 1568) coordinates to reach this small island. If you're on Moosewood Island, simply set sail and face the island's lighthouse. Now, take a left and sail straight. You should see the Harvester Spike's top from a good distance. You will gain some XP for reaching this place if you have just discovered it.

You can catch Bluefin Tune near this island (Image via Roblox)

If you're trying to complete the Angler Quest, then this might be the right spot for you. As stated, the island frequently triggers the Sawfish and Bluefin Tuna events. However, you must use a good fishing rod that offers decent resilience and lure speed to reel in these creatures.

What does Harvester Spike have to do with the Brick Rod?

This NPC gives you hints about the Brick Rod (Image via Roblox)

If you're on the quest to unlock and obtain the Brick Rod in the game, then you will make several visits to Harvester's Spike. This is because the Minish NPC spawns on this island and you must talk to it to get hints about getting bricks and other crucial details about this fishing rod.

To spawn this NPC, you must wait for the right weather and time. It only appears during foggy nights in summer. You can use the Smokescreen and Sundial Totems to hasten the weather and quickly set things in motion. Note that these totems can be expensive. The Smokescreen and Sundial totems cost 2000 C$ each, so you must catch some big fish to make a profit.

FAQs about Fisch

What are the coordinates to Harvester's Spike in Fisch?

The island is located on (-1297, 228, 1568) coordinates.

When does the Brick Rod NPC spawn on Harvester's Spike in Fisch?

The NPC spawns during foggy nights in Summer.

How much does the Sundial Totem cost in Fisch?

The Sundial Totem costs 2000 C$.

