Who made Plants Vs Brainrots?

Plants Vs Brainrots is a relatively new experience created by Yo Gurt Studios on Roblox. Its original creator is a developer called Armin, who launched the game in August 2025. The gameplay experience of this title mashes the concepts of Grow a Garden, Steal a Brainrot, and Plants Vs Zombies together. This has resulted in an experience that routinely fetches over 500k concurrent user count on weekdays and over a million on update days.
The creators of Plants Vs Brainrots
The creators of Plants Vs Brainrots belong to Yo Gurt Studio, a Roblox Studio with only this title in its belt. Helming it are the developers Armin and Denis, both of whom are listed as owners of the experience on the official Discord server. Additionally, the development staff includes a team of 25+ members, per the official Yo Gurt Studio Community page.
Its development staff includes plenty of creators of the Grow a Garden fame, such as Jandel, JhaiLatte, and more. There is a lot of overlap between the development teams behind these experiences, which is why the two games share several gameplay mechanics.
Jandel’s involvement
Jandel, known most prominently as the face of Grow a Garden, has some involvement in the creation and content planning of this title. While he is not the creator of the game, he has made announcements and teasers for the experience on the official Discord server at times. He was responsible for the creation of the official Yo Gurt Studio Community page as well.
The exact extent to which Jandel works on this title is not known. Judging by the messages on the official Discord server, it seems that he has an active role in the development team. He typically communicates ideas to and from the Yo Gurt Studios and the player base, hinting at new developments and taking note of player feedback.
His involvement in this game has coincided with rumors of him selling his share in Grow a Garden,a discussion on which can be found here.
FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots
Who are the owners of Plants Vs Brainrots?
The developers Armin and Denis are the owners of this game.
Is this game free to play?
Yes, you can enjoy every major gameplay mechanic without having to deal with a paywall.
Who is the original creator of the game?
The original creator of the game is a developer called Armin.
