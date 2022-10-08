Wisteria codes in Roblox: Free resets and rerolls (October 2022)

Roblox Wisteria is all about the popular anime Demon Slayer. Its gameplay bears a striking resemblance to the anime's tropes. Players have to master breathing techniques and take down bosses with their Japanese-style sword called the Nichirin.

Free codes can be used for rerolls, skins, blood demon art resets, and many other items. Not only will players become the finest fighters, but they will also be the most unique in appearance. For more codes, they can follow the creator's Twitter account and join the official discord group.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Wisteria

Active codes in Roblox Wisteria

Here are the active codes in the game:

!BDAReset- This code can be redeemed to earn a blood demon art reset

!BreathReset- This code can be redeemed to earn a breath reset

!demonappearance- This code can be redeemed to earn a demon appearance reset

!HairDrip- This code can be redeemed to earn the hair and eye reroll

!HaoriReset- This code can be redeemed to earn a haori reroll

!NichirinColor- This code can be redeemed to earn nichirin color reroll

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Wisteria

These Roblox codes have become defunct and don't work anymore:

!100KdemonAPP- This code can be redeemed to earn a demon appearance reset

!TWEETBDA- This code can be redeemed to earn a blood demon art reset

!TWEETbreath- This code can be redeemed to earn a breath reset

!100KBDA- This code can be redeemed to earn a blood demon art reset

!100Kbreath- This code can be redeemed to earn a breath reset

!nichirin80K- This code can be redeemed to earn a reward

!80000LIKEShaori- This code can be redeemed to earn a slayer haori reset

!80000LIKESdemon- This code can be redeemed to earn a demon appearance reroll

!BDAreset- This code can be redeemed to earn a blood demon art reset

!demonAppearance- This code can be redeemed to earn an appearance reroll

!breathreset- This code can be redeemed to earn a breath reset

!demon80K- This code can be redeemed to earn a demon appearance reroll

!2021demonart- This code can be redeemed to earn a blood demon art reset

!2021breath- This code can be redeemed to earn a breath reset

!Christmas- This code can be redeemed to earn a nichirin color/appearance reroll

!BDAReroll- This code can be redeemed to earn a blood demon art reroll

!breathreset- This code can be redeemed to earn a breath reset

!10000WISHES- This code can be redeemed to earn a haori reroll

!30000LIKES- This code can be redeemed to earn a face reroll

!1000FOLLOWS- This code can be redeemed to earn a nichirin color reset

!25000LIKES- This code can be redeemed to earn a face, Eye, and Hair reroll

!SUBTOSAGEE- This code can be redeemed to earn a face reroll

!SUBTOVALEKIS- This code can be redeemed to earn a face reroll

!20000LIKES- This code can be redeemed to earn a haori reroll

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Wisteria

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes:

Launch the platform and start the game.

Select the Chat button on the screen.

Copy and paste an active code from the list into the text box.

Hit enter and immediately receive the rewards.

If players see an error, they should try the redemption process again after rebooting the game.

Controls in Roblox Wisteria

Given below are the key combos to control avatars in the game:

E = Breathe

F = Block

L = Stats Menu

M = Meditate

Q = Dash

V = Equip Katana / Fists

W+W = Sprint

RMB While Someone is Stunned to do a Heavy Attack

RMB While Thread is Displayed to Finish

Detailed controls and instructions are available in the game.

