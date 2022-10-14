Xeno Online 2 Codes in Roblox: Free spins (October 2022)

Xeno Two Studios created Roblox Xeno Online 2 on July 26, 2022, which makes it a relatively new game. However, the game has caught on, as it has had 27 thousand likes and over 5.6 million visits by players so far. The game is inspired by the uber-popular Japanese animated series Dragon Ball Z.

The game's creators say that it is a "Hardcore" game and players will lose progress eventually.

The developers have published free codes to help players conquer all levels faster. These Roblox codes can be redeemed for spins that can be used to select a 'race' that has different powers. Players can select and fight the abilities that suit them.

Active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Here are the active codes in the game:

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 Spins

25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 25 Spins

30SPINEXTINCTION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 Spins

30SPINUPDATESOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 Spins

5KSUBS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Spins

PART1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Spins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

10SPINCITY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

10spins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

13KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 spins

15spinsGETREADY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 spins

1KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 spins

1milapology - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 spins

20KFAVORITES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 spins

20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 spins

20spinsORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 spins

20spins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 spins

2KPLAYERSCONCURRENT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 spins

30spinsLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 spins

30spinsUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 spins

3500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

3xFREERACEROLLS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Race rerolls

40SPINCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 40 spins

7KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 spins

BIGUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 spins

BPBUGFIXED - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 spins

BUGABUSERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 spins

FREE5spins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 spins

SORRY! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 spins

THEJOKERBANKROBBERY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10k Zenis

TOPEARNINGCELEBRATION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 spins

UPDATEULTIMATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 40 spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Start the game.

Click on the main menu.

In it, select the Reroll menu.

You should now see a text box that says code.

Copy and paste an active code.

Hit enter to receive the spins.

Players should reboot the game and try again if the code does not go through the first time. Rebooting helps in resetting the server.

