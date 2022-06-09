YouTube star Ruben Sim left with empty pockets after legal battle with Roblox

In November 2021, Roblox Corporation filed a lawsuit against YouTube gaming content creator Benjamin "Ruben Sim" for allegedly shutting down the gaming platform's developer's conference (RDC) in October 2021 after posing a false terrorist threat to the conference. Today, Simon sent a request to his nearly 45,000 Twitter followers to help him pay for the legal troubles he endured.

After also accusing him of allegedly hacking into the website to access the gaming platform after being banned, Roblox requested a total payment of $1.65M in damages.

“Defendant Simon is the leader of a ‘cybermob’ that with malice, fraud, and oppression, commits and encourages unlawful acts designed to injure Roblox and its users.”

Simon has continuously denied the allegations Roblox Corporation pinned against him and mentioned that he was prepared to fight his way to victory. He even referenced Roblox's own conduct as a company and their failure to correctly moderate user-generated content.

Today, nearly eight months after the lawsuit, Simon took to Twitter to plead with his followers to help him cover the legal costs of the lawsuit.

He said,

"My only reasonable option was to hire a lawyer. The retainer alone was $10,000 and completely wiped out my savings."

gofund.me/7b741485 I've set up a GoFundMe to cover my legal costs from the Roblox lawsuit and accompanying video series. Please share this and help me get my life back.

Roblox and Ruben Sim reach an agreement after legal battle

Soon after, both parties reached an agreement. According to Polygon, it was agreed that,

"Alongside the court-ordered ban and $150,000 in fines, Sim also agreed not to make, publish, or republish false threats of terrorist activity relating to Roblox. "

Sim agreed to not make false statements about Roblox, encourage violence against Roblox or its employees and offices, go near the Roblox office, or create videos that encourage or glamorize violating Roblox’s rules or gaining access to the platform after being banned. He was also required to remove any previous YouTube videos that violated these terms.

The community consensus: Fans react to the lawsuit

There have been several reactions from Roblox users to the lawsuit, some for Simon and some against. Here are a few reactions from community members:

🐬 Hamad The Dolphin Man 🐬 @HamadTheDolphin Ruben Sim deserves justice. Roblox falsely accused of him. Ruben did not promote terrorism, upload nudity pictures or commit any fraud. These weren’t him. He only does videos and makes satirical jokes on YouTube for fun. Roblox, I seriously hope that lawsuit fails. Ruben Sim deserves justice. Roblox falsely accused of him. Ruben did not promote terrorism, upload nudity pictures or commit any fraud. These weren’t him. He only does videos and makes satirical jokes on YouTube for fun. Roblox, I seriously hope that lawsuit fails. https://t.co/5N4fqQ4PSs

Bayzinga @bayzinga_ ruben sim deserves the lawsuit man threatened to bomb a event hosted company worth billions should of have known his limitsl ruben sim deserves the lawsuit man threatened to bomb a event hosted company worth billions should of have known his limitsl

Plasmanode @plasma_node I don't get why people are saying Ruben sim deserves to be sued. I get he's not exactly a great guy but he doesn't really seem liable or responsible for a lot of the stuff they allege + he did make good points about hypocrisy. (suing him for off platform behavior) I don't get why people are saying Ruben sim deserves to be sued. I get he's not exactly a great guy but he doesn't really seem liable or responsible for a lot of the stuff they allege + he did make good points about hypocrisy. (suing him for off platform behavior)

no kizzy @curbstompkev @realRubenSim you're asking your primarily 'kid' fanbase to cover your legal costs after settling. this is really a new low for you dude @realRubenSim you're asking your primarily 'kid' fanbase to cover your legal costs after settling. this is really a new low for you dude

AhmixRBLX  @ahmixanimates @realRubenSim Hey Ruben, I'm sorry to hear that you're going through this. I wish i could help you out but i don't have any. I'm glad that there are nice people are helping you out with this situation. Stay strong Ruben :). @realRubenSim Hey Ruben, I'm sorry to hear that you're going through this. I wish i could help you out but i don't have any. I'm glad that there are nice people are helping you out with this situation. Stay strong Ruben :). 💪

Void @VoidShmoid @realRubenSim Man i hope you can get back on track from this. @realRubenSim Man i hope you can get back on track from this. https://t.co/AEq7YqUz7v

ok @observnt @realRubenSim I get it takes time to put out videos but you gotta do that GTA online vid man people will love it youll get ads and money @realRubenSim I get it takes time to put out videos but you gotta do that GTA online vid man people will love it youll get ads and money

Masonic @MasonicSumm @realRubenSim I legitimately can’t tell if this is satire or not @realRubenSim I legitimately can’t tell if this is satire or not

Vincent @Vinxtorian @realRubenSim Spent the 5 dollars I would've spent on robux on your gofundme <3 @realRubenSim Spent the 5 dollars I would've spent on robux on your gofundme <3

The call for help: Simon requests support for his GoFundMe

In the tweet, Simon included a link to a GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000. As of June 6, the page has amassed over $1,000 in donations. The initial tweet has received an outpouring of support from the community, with positive comments and donations coming in swiftly. Players around the world appear to be on Simon's side, and this is evident from the amount of support coming in daily from the Twitter community alone.

With over 906,000 YouTube subscribers to his name, Simon is a well-known individual and has the support of thousands of community members despite being a fairly controversial figure in the space. Some enjoy his down-to-earth attitude, while others despise his lack of following the norm. Many agree that his content is engaging and believe that he will occasionally bring up topics that truly do need to be talked about.

