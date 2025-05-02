Zombie Titans Simulator codes (May 2025)

Zombie Titans Simulator codes provide different in-game resources to prepare you for the next boss fight. In this Roblox clicker-style experience, you begin by target practicing to get Ammo, which represents your power. Double Tags for unlocking better guns are earned by killing zombies, whereas Wins are acquired by crossing checkpoints during the battles. The ultimate goal is to accumulate enough power to challenge the Titan zombies.

The easiest way to obtain Wins and other crucial in-game items is by redeeming codes in Zombie Titans Simulator. Use the free rewards to power up your avatar before facing the zombie hordes or bosses.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Zombie Titans Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Zombie Titans Simulator codes

Fight off more powerful zombies as you progress (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Zombie Titans Simulator have no prerequisites for redemption. You can use the following active ones to get a range of rewards:

List of active codes in Zombie Titans Simulator Code Rewards Space 30 Gems NewPlayer 100 Wins

Expired Zombie Titans Simulator codes

Here is the list of inactive codes in the game. This table will be updated the moment a code stops functioning and instead shows an error.

List of inactive codes in Zombie Titans Simulator Code Rewards Candy Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Zombie Titans Simulator codes

The Codes tab is indicated by an ABX icon (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem all active codes in the game:

Open Zombie Titans Simulator on Roblox.

Complete the tutorial to get access to all icons and menus.

Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.

Input a working code in the "Enter Your Code Here" text field.

Click on the green Submit button to receive rewards.

Zombie Titans Simulator codes and their importance

Utilize Gems to get new skills (Image via Roblox)

By redeeming the latest codes, players can accumulate important resources that can enhance their power in Roblox Zombie Titans Simulator. They can use the free Wins to hatch Eggs and get Pets that improve their Ammo multiplier. Gems can be spent in the Skill Station to unlock new slots and reroll skills. However, you cannot equip the same skill twice and have to roll for new ones.

Zombie Titans Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid code!" error in Zombie Titans Simulator (Image via Roblox)

An error is displayed at the top of the redemption box whenever players try to use expired or mistyped codes in Zombie Titans Simulator. To fix this issue and collect rewards, use active codes only. Moreover, cross-check your input for misspellings and extra spaces before clicking on the Submit button in the game.

Where to find new Zombie Titans Simulator codes

You can keep track of codes and news for Zombie Titans Simulator by joining the Little Games Team Discord server and the Little Games Team Roblox group. New freebies are commonly revealed during updates and special events.

FAQs on Zombie Titans Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Zombie Titans Simulator?

Space is the newest code for the zombie-shooting experience. You can redeem it to get 30 Gems and use the rewards to unlock new skills.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Zombie Titans Simulator?

Each promo code for this game can be redeemed only once by a Roblox account.

When do the active codes for Zombie Titans Simulator expire?

Generally, the expiration dates of codes aren't disclosed by the game creators. The working codes can become inactive at any time.

