"All that towel usage out of those disgusting baskets" - Fans speculate as both Novak Djokovic & Jessica Pegula suffer from 'terrible' eye infection

Tennis fans have reacted to Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula suffering from eye infections. The Serb had revealed that his eye ailment began during the 2025 Miami Open, while the cause of Pegula's infection is still unknown.

Djokovic most recently competed at the 2025 Miami Open, where he reached the final and finished as the runner-up, losing to Jakub Mensik. Following the tournament, he disclosed that the eye infection surfaced during the semifinals at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event in Florida, potentially affecting his performance in the final.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula's eye ailment came to light after a photo of her with a swollen eye made rounds on social media

The news of two tennis stars battling eye infections drew various reactions from fans, who took to social media to share their opinions. One fan speculated that the eye infections could be linked to the towels used during matches, which are stored in unhygienic conditions.

"All that towel usage out of those disgusting baskets that has god knows what inside them," a fan posted.

Another fan sympathized with Pegula's condition, deeming the infection "terrible."

"Omg, Jess looks terrible, I hope she’s ok," a fan wrote.

"I just came back from Florida. Crazy amount of noseeums. I’m not saying this is it but it might be," a fan posted.

"It’s those dirty-as* court towels!" a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Some be-witching going on in Miami if you ask me 🤷‍♀️ 🧙 🧙 🧙," a fan posted.

"pls gawd stop making ball kids touch their towel boxes 😭," a fan wrote.

"Take your own towels and don’t let anyone touch them," a fan posted.

Apart from his runner-up finish at the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic's other notable performances of the season include reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and making a quarterfinals run at the Brisbane International.

On the other hand, Jessica Pegula has claimed two titles this year, the 2025 ATX Open and the Charleston Open. She also finished as runner-up at the Adelaide International and Miami Open and made a quarterfinals appearance at the Qatar Open.

Where will Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula compete next?

Novak Djokovic pictured practicing at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

After concluding their campaigns at the American swing, Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula will transition to claycourt tournaments. The Serb will compete at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, while Pegula will participate at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Djokovic, seeded third at the ATP Masters 1000 claycourt tournament in Monaco, will begin his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. In his opening match, he will face Alejandro Tabilo, who defeated Stan Wawrinka in the first round to secure his spot in the second round.

Novak Djokovic and Alejandro Tabilo have met once before on the ATP Tour. In the third round of the 2024 Italian Open, the Chilean emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 6-3. The winner of this match will advance to face either 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov, wild card Valentin Vacherot, in the third round.

On the other hand, Jessica Pegula will next compete at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, scheduled to take place from April 12-21. The tournament's matches will be played on the indoor clay courts at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany

Aside from Pegula, players like Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and others will participate in the WTA 500 claycourt tournament.

