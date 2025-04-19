Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz reveals surprising opinion as her father breaks down his most iconic looks

American tennis icon Andre Agassi carved out his legacy with his commanding style of play. Additionally, the 54-year-old also made waves thanks to his unique on-court fashion style and recently shared his top three picks among those. Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, later reacted to it with an opinion of her own.

The iconic acid-wash denim shorts at the 1988 US Open, his trademark bandanas and his iconic lime green outfit in 1990, carved a unique identity for the American. Moreover, Agassi also made waves during his partnership with the apparel giant, Nike.

The 54-year-old recently recalled the top three outfits he had worn on the courts in a social media clip. Agassi ranked his outfit from the 1995 Australian Open at number three.

"Top three favorite looks in my career: 1995 Australian Open, it’s kind of referred to as the "Pirate Look." Baggy shorts, baggy shirt, bandana, hoop earring, goatee, it was like Pirates of the Caribbean kind of stuff," Agassi said.

The former World No. 1 later talked about his denim shorts also known as "jorts," he notably wore at the 1988 US Open.

At last, Agassi gave the number one spot to his bold "hot lava" spandex and denim shorts outfit. He said that the French Tennis Federation tried to enforce a dress code on players at the time, a step he disapproved of. The former World No. 1 recalled criticizing the authority during his press conference then.

"Number one, probably the hot lava spandex under the denim shorts. That thing's pretty cool especially with the shoes that went with it. At the time the president of the French federation was like thinking of bringing in a dress code. You know, I did what any noble person would do and I called him a bozo at the press conference. That was a little bit regrettable but it was an honest reaction to somebody telling you what I had to wear," he added.

Check out his clip shared on Instagram below:

Agassi’s daughter Jaz, who has been active on social media lately—especially through her Instagram stories, later reacted to the clip in the comments.

"My favorite outfit is the one your wearing in this video," she wrote.

Jaz Elle Agassi's comments; ( Source - Instagram @agassi)

Jaz didn't follow in her parents footsteps, as she didn't take tennis as a career. Instead, she got into horseback riding and dancing.

Jaz Agassi frequently shows strong support for father Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi Hosts Life Time's First Pickleball Open Play Day In Las Vegas - Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever. The American icon bagged 60 tour-level titles, including 8 Grand Slam titles. He also completed a career super slam, winning all four Grand Slam titles, an Olympic medal, and an ATP final in the same year.

His daughter, Jaz, frequently lauds her father's legacy and recently highlighted his career achievements as a 'baldie' in an Instagram reel.

Moreover, Jaz was also in attendance when Andre Agassi made his highly anticipated return on court, teaming up with Aryna Sabalenka in an exhibition game in Las Vegas. The American made a triumphant return as he and Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish in a one-set tie-break.

