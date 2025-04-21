Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden & girlfriend Catherine celebrate Easter together in delightful snap

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, recently received an Easter wish from his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, after the duo was spotted celebrating the occasion. He followed up with a touching response reflecting their close bond.

Agassi and Graf gained immense success on the tennis front. While Agassi won 8 Grand Slam singles titles, Graf secured a staggering 22 majors, the second highest by a woman after Serena Williams. The German also topped the WTA rankings for eight straight years and 377 weeks.

Jaden and Halt started dating in 2022 and frequently share glimpses of their time online. They recently celebrated Easter, and Holt shared their snap on her Instagram story.

Catherine Holt's Instagram story; ( Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Jaden reacted with handmade heart emojis and reshared his girlfriend's story.

Jaden Agassi's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @jadenagassi)

Agassi and Graf married in 2001 and welcomed Jaden the same year. The 23-year-old is a professional baseball player who represented the University of Southern California (USC) at the college level and later played for Team Germany at the World Baseball Classic.

"I gave up my childhood to be able to have my children’s childhood": Andre Agassi on Jaz and Jaden

Andre Agassi Hosts Life Time's First Pickleball Open Play Day In Las Vegas - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to Inside Tennis in 2017, Andre Agassi expressed that the years as Jaden and Jaz grew up would be crucial in shaping who they ultimately wanted to become.

"They turned 16 and 14 last month and these have been some of the most beautiful years of my life since I’m sharing in their growth. Quite frankly, I would hope these years would be very important to them as it relates to who they want to be," he said.

The 54-year-old revealed in the past that he started playing tennis because he scared his father. He added that he gave up his childhood for his children, which, according to him, was a "trajectory-shaping" moment.

"I gave up my childhood to be able to have my children’s childhood. At this stage I feel reconciled with all of it, but that doesn’t change the fact that that that was a very trajectory-shaping moment that happened in my opinion at way too young of an age," he added.

Andre Agassi took up his racket one more time in an exhibition event in Las Vegas last month. The American teamed up with Aryna Sabalenka, and the duo defeated the team of Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish in a one-set tie-break. Moreover, Agassi's daughter, Jaz, was also there to cheer for him.

