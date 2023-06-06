Martina Navratilova recently rejected the comparisons drawn between Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 US Open and Miyu Kato's default controversy at the ongoing 2023 French Open.

On Sunday, June 4, controversy rocked the French Open when Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the clay court Major during their third-round clash against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

In the second set of the women's doubles clash, Kato unintentionally struck a ball girl while returning the ball. She was initially handed a warning by the chair umpire for the act.

Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo then approached the umpire in protest, urging for a default, while pointing out that the ball girl was crying after being hit. Following discussions with the match supervisor, the chair umpire ultimately disqualified Kato and Sutjiadi, thus sending Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo through to the quarterfinals.

However, Kato has received overwhelming support from fellow tennis players, both past and present, who have urged the Japanese to appeal the penalty.

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova also took to social media and called out the "ridiculous" interpretation of the rules. She expressed disappointment in Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo for pushing for the default, describing their stance as "disgraceful".

"This was a ridiculous reading of the rules and disgraceful for the opposition to be arguing FOR the default…that rule needs to change IMO. And a videotape would have been available for a replay as well," Navratilova tweeted.

In response, a fan shared a clip of Novak Djokovic accidentally hitting a ball that came in contact with a lineswoman's throat during his fourth-round match at the 2020 US Open. The incident led to the Serb's immediate disqualification from the Grand Slam event.

However, Navratilova dismissed the comparison, stating that the situations were incomparable.

"Wasn’t the same thing and you know it. Apples and oranges. Nice try though and predictable too," she posted.

Novak Djokovic set to take on Karen Khachanov in French Open 2023 QF

Novak Djokovic through to the 2023 French Open QF

Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book his spot in the French Open quarterfinals for a record 17th time. He surpassed 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal's record of 16 quarterfinal appearances in Paris.

Djokovic will be up against Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. Khachanov came back from a set down against Lorenzo Sonego, winning 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1 to book his spot against the Serb in his second quarterfinal at the clay court Major.

Djokovic dominates his head-to-head record against Khachanov, having won eight of their nine previous meetings on the tour. The Serb won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

