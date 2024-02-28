Matteo Berrettini’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Satta has promised legal action following “offensive” claims made by the media about her personal life amid the pair’s break up.

Berrettini recently announced that he and his Italian TV presenter girlfriend Satta had called in quits after one year together. In his statement, the tennis player hinted that the couple ended things on good terms.

On Wednesday, February 28, Melissa Satta shared a series of video clips on Instagram suggesting that she was being harassed by the media after Matteo Berrettini confirmed their split. The TV presenter and model also highlighted several articles written about their breakup, where she was being called a “s*x addict.”

"Once again, I am here having to make a video after a year to try to defend myself from the keyboard lions of journalists who have written shocking headlines in some online newspapers both in Italy and abroad," she said in the Instagram video [Translated from Italian via Google Translate].

"...Accusing me and defaming me by writing statements that've obviously never been made on my part; using terms that are offensive and serious," she continued.

During their time together, Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta had to deal with immense media scrutiny amid the former World No. 6’s drop in form. At the time, the latter similarly addressed the messages of “insults, bullying, and sexism” she had received.

Following the ‘shocking’ coverage of her breakup with Berrettini, Satta also threatened legal action, pointing out the “false” claims made by the media.

"So now I will really take serious action or my lawyers," she said in the video.

"I’ve linked some online pages where they used these absolutely unacceptable and very serious terms with, I repeat, non-existent declarations which obviously were never made by me, but are the result of an invention by others put online. Now my lawyers are collecting everything and from now on no one ever allows themselves to write such serious false news,” she added.

Melissa Satta made an Instagram post shedding light on the extent of the abuse she has received in recent days. She also shared a couple of Instagram stories with the captions reading, “Women should not feel guilty for mistakes they DON’T have!!!!” and “Psychological violence is as severe as physical violence!!!”

Melissa Satta on Instagram

Matteo Berrettini's ex-girlfriend Melissa Satta on media abuse: "Now that a relationship has come to an end, I once again have to suffer, I find it unacceptable"

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta pictured at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2023

Lashing out at the “unacceptable” remarks, Matteo Berrettini’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Satta also reminded the media that she is the mother of a 10-year-old child. Satta has a son called Maddox Prince from her previous marriage to former footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng.

"I am here having to once again obviously protect myself but also protect my son. For a year, I have taken buckets of sh*t for my relationship. It's been a very, very difficult year. And now that a relationship has come to an end, I once again have to suffer these things and I find it unacceptable," she said in the Instagram video [Translated from Italian via Google Translate].

"I remind everyone that before being a public figure, I’m woman and a mother of a 10-year-old child who goes to school, who has friends with whom he talks, who surfs the internet and who reads everything that is posted because unfortunately even on the internet it is very difficult to limit the information that arrives. Once again, the online world has shown our children the worst of itself," Matteo Berrettini’s ex-girlfriend added.

During his relationship with Melissa Satta, Matteo Berrettini frequently called out the media when the former was blamed for his on-court struggles. Despite the unceasing harassment, the pair never shied away from publicly supporting each other and often expressed their mutual admiration.