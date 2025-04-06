Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman breaks the internet as her eye-catching hair in USWNT snap mirrors famous artwork

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman has made waves with a snap from her recent appearance for the US women's national soccer team. The picture drew attention for its striking resemblance to a famous piece of art.

Shelton and Rodman made their relationship public just last month and have already charmed fans with their endearing exchanges on social media. The World No. 14 recently also paid a visit to Rodman during her practice session for Washington Spirit ahead of their NWSL clash, where he received a warm hug from the soccer star on his arrival.

Since then, Trinity Rodman has joined the USWNT for their friendlies against Brazil. In the first game on April 5, the 22-year-old, who is the daughter of former NBA icon Dennis Rodman, scored a stellar early goal to help her team secure a 2-0 victory.

Following her impressive goal, the NWSL shared a picture of Rodman fixing her eye-catching pink hair during the game. The X post racked up over 350,000 views and garnered more than 5,000 likes.

An X user then pointed out that the picture of Rodman resembled Untitled, a famous 1941 watercolor painting by Swedish artist Hilma af Klint. The surprising similarity between the images earned significant attention, drawing over 100,000 views and over 5,000 likes.

While Trinity Rodman is competing in the United States, Ben Shelton has traveled to Monaco for his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The 22-year-old is set to face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shares her feelings about public relationship with tennis star

Ben Shelton - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with ESPN, Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman opened up about their relationship going public, acknowledging that being in the spotlight was something they would have to get used to. Nevertheless, the soccer star disclosed that she was elated over their romance.

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," Rodman said.

Interestingly, Frances Tiafoe took credit for setting the couple up. However, Rodman was quick to shut down Tiafoe's cheeky comment, disclosing that she and Shelton met through TikTok.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman recently had the opportunity to spend some quality time together, with the World No. 14 sharing a glimpse of their adorable interaction on social media. Rodman delightedly reacted to her boyfriend's post and shared that she was "obsessed" with Shelton.

