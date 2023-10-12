Caroline Wozniacki acknowledges fellow mothers Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber's upcoming Australia Open 2024 return alongside her

Caroline Wozniacki confirms her comeback to the 2024 Australian Open after her retirement.

Melbourne Park is set to witness a star-studded comeback parade of Australian Open champions Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Naomi Osaka. The victorious trio is planning on an epic return after their hiatus citing maternity.

The Former World No. 1, announced her retirement back in January 2020 after the Australian Open. A year after this, she and her husband David Lee welcomed their daughter in June 2021. The family of three extended as they welcomed their son James in October 2022.

The Danish tennis star made her return to the court during the 2023 Wimbledon and then in the US Open as a wildcard entrant. She advanced to the fourth round of the US Open but her run was cut short after eventual champion Coco Gauff beat her in three sets.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram to re-share a story on the official page of the Australian Open, that featured her, Naomi Osaka, and Angelique Kerber lifting the Australian Open trophy.

Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber

Craig Tiley, the Australian Open Tournament Director reinstated this news while praising their return to the court.

"We are delighted to welcome back these amazing women, Naomi, Angie, and Caroline, who’ve lit up the Australian Open and impressed fans with their athleticism, resilience and their sportsmanship."

Tiley further said he cannot wait to welcome them along with their families to Melbourne Park and see the next chapter unravel.

"We will welcome them – and their families - back to Melbourne with open arms and can’t wait to see what their next chapter brings.”

He also talked about the changes in the landscape.

"They will find the landscape has changed somewhat since they reigned supreme."

"Children being taken away from their families, tortured and killed" - Caroline Wozniacki embraces her son after learning about Hamas attack on Israel

Caroline Wozniacki 2023 US Open - Day 5

The Danish tennis player was shaken by the recent attack on Israel by Hamas and the ongoing conflict in Israel. The attack stemmed from the prolonged and controversial history of Israel and Palestine, that goes back to the late 19th century.

Caroline Wozniacki, who has two kids — daughter Olivia and son James — was seemingly deeply saddened and terrified by this event. She had to embrace James in a tight hug to seek comfort.

Uploading a picture of the same on her Instagram story, the 2018 Australian Open-winning Dane wrote:

"After seeing what's happening in Israel and all the innocent children being taken away from their families, tortured and killed, I am squeezing mine extra hard today."

Caroline Wozniacki via her Instagram Story.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline