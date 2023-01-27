"Novak Djokovic with a tennis racquet is like a surgeon with a scalpel in his hands" - Tennis fans hail Serb after reaching Australian Open 2023 final

After reaching the 2023 Australian Open final on Friday (January 27), Novak Djokovic was showered with praise and love by fans from around the world.

The 35-year-old won his first Grand Slam title (2008 Australian Open) 15 years ago. He now finds himself one match away from a record-extending 10th title Down Under.

Despite a tricky first set in the semifinals against Tommy Paul, the Serb pulled off his fifth straight-set victory in the ongoing tournament. He comfortably stormed into his 10th Melbourne final.

He beat the 25-year-old American 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 in two hours and 20 minutes to set up a title clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, January 29. His semi-final win meant that Djokovic has now won his last 27 matches in the tournament and 40 matches in Australia.

His supporters were thrilled by the fact that he was one win away from equalling Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Majors. They also recalled how the fifth-ranked icon was deported from the country last year due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

"The look says it all. He wants his title back so desperately... The kind of shots he is playing shows ruthlessness. I have not seen a straight backhand with so much power. And most of his shots in this tournament have been insanely accurate," a fan tweeted.

Umang Singh

I have not seen a straight backhand with so much power. And most of his shots in this tournament have been insanely accurate.



#Djokovic

"To this day I remain certain that Novak loses games and sets on purpose just to feel competitive when it gets too easy and I respect him for that," a user wrote.

isidora

"I’ve said it countless of times, I may not agree with all of his choices but I will always agree with what is *sometimes* painfully obvious, he is a true champ when it matters most," another tweet read.

Meagan Mitchell

Here are some more reactions:

21 🇷🇸



There is no going back anymore.



Djokovic is back in Australian Open final, for 10th time.



Destiny awaits, he will do it, for everyone, for his country.



Sunday. RLA. Djokovic-Tsitsipas.



Sunday. RLA. Djokovic-Tsitsipas.

ryan



Nobody has reached this level of mastery in any field, and I doubt they ever will Novak Djokovic with a tennis racquet is like a surgeon with a scalpel in his hands. Everything is just so effortless, so precise, and oozes perfectionNobody has reached this level of mastery in any field, and I doubt they ever will

Prisacariu Andreea



9-times champion Novak Djokovic beats Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to reach a 10th



He never lost a semifinal or a final in Melbourne.



José Morgado

9-times champion Novak Djokovic beats Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to reach a 10th

He never lost a semifinal or a final in Melbourne.

33rd career Grand Slam final, improving his all time record.

Dunsa123456

Rupin Kale



No one like Novak Djokovic Cruised to the final of a tournament where he wasn't allowed to compete last year.No one like Novak Djokovic Cruised to the final of a tournament where he wasn't allowed to compete last year.No one like Novak Djokovic 👑

Oluwadamilare

IDEMOOOO 🏻 @DjokerNole The only person that can stop Novak is Novak.IDEMOOOO @AustralianOpen @DjokerNole The only person that can stop Novak is Novak.IDEMOOOO 💪🏻🔥

Susan

The Tennisologist



To beat the great, you must necessarily be great.



To be Novak Djokovic, you must be the greatest. @AustralianOpen To achieve greatness, you must necessarily be great.To beat the great, you must necessarily be great.To be Novak Djokovic, you must be the greatest. #australianopen2023 @atptour @DjokerNole @AustralianOpen To achieve greatness, you must necessarily be great.To beat the great, you must necessarily be great.To be Novak Djokovic, you must be the greatest. #australianopen2023

Novak Djokovic leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 10-2 head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitspas (L) and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas are all set to clash for the 13th time on the tour, but more importantly, for the 2023 Australian Open title on Sunday. While the Serb chases his Major No. 22, the Greek is aiming to lift his maiden Grand Slam title. The winner will also replace Carlos Alcaraz as the World No. 1 next week.

The nine-time Australian Open champion leads Tsitsipas 10-2 head-to-head and has been victorious in all of their last nine matches. In a press conference, Djokovic praised the Greek for the level at which he was playing.

"I'm going to play against Tsitsipas, who is in great shape, great form, has been playing some of his best tennis. I'm sure that he's going to be very motivated to win his first Grand Slam title," he said.

Tsitsipas beat Karen Kachanov in the semifinals on January 27 to reach the final.

