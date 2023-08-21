"Even when he hasn’t played all year Rafael Nadal lives rent free" - Novak Djokovic alluding to Spaniard after Cincinnati Open win amuses tennis fans

Novak Djokovic playfully alluding to his battles against Rafael Nadal after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final has sparked amusement among tennis fans.

In the highly anticipated title clash on Sunday, August 20, Djokovic displayed remarkable resilience as he saved a championship point en route to a comeback win over Alcaraz, avenging his defeat to the Spaniard in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final. The Serb secured a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) victory in three hours and 49 minutes to claim his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

During his victory speech, the 23-time Grand Slam champion showered praise on the World No. 1's relentless fighting spirit and jokingly expressed his desire for a few straightforward points.

“Boy, you never give up man. Jesus Christ. I love that about you. But sometimes I wish you’d maybe play a few points like this,” he said.

Alcaraz interjected to playfully attribute his determination to a shared trait among Spaniards.

"Spanish never die," he said.

In response to the 20-year-old's remark, the Serb humorously mentioned having experienced the famed Spanish fighting spirit, making a veiled reference to his many intense battles against Rafael Nadal.

"I've heard that before. Or I've experienced this before," he replied.

Tennis fans couldn't contain their delight at the allusion to the 22-time Grand Slam champion. One fan quipped that despite Nadal's limited time on tour this season, his presence was still felt strongly within the tennis community.

"Even when he hasn't played all year Rafa lives rent free in tennis world," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Other fans joked about the Serb experiencing PTSD during his clash against Alcaraz after undergoing several similarly demanding battles against Nadal over the years.

"The kid gave him Nadal PTSD," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Djokovic: I thought Rafa was retiring! Now I have to deal with you???" another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Maybe I can compare it to Rafael Nadal final in Australian Open 2012" - Novak Djokovic on Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic wins the 2023 Cincinnati Open title

Following his nearly four-hour-long battle against Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final, Novak Djokovic compared the grueling clash to his epic showdown against Rafael Nadal in the 2012 Australian Open final.

"I don't think I've played too many matches like this in my life, maybe I can compare it to Nadal finals in Australian Open 2012 that went the distance. Obviously three sets today, but almost four hours," he said.

Heralded as one of the greatest matches in tennis history, the clash saw Djokovic defeat Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 to claim his third Major title Down Under.

The clash lasted five hours and 53 minutes, marking the lengthiest match in Australian Open history and establishing the record for the longest Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here