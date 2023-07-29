"His ego knows no bounds" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios claiming the tour will be 'better' when both him and Rafael Nadal are back

Tennis fans are not taking kindly to Nick Kyrgios drawing a comparison between his return to the tour and that of Rafael Nadal.

After suffering a tear in his lateral meniscus in January, Kyrgios underwent knee surgery, forcing his withdrawal from the Australian Open. The 28-year-old returned to action at the Boss Open in Stuttgart in June, where he suffered a 5-7, 3-6 loss to Yibing Wu in the opening round. Subsequently, the Australian pulled out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Nadal has been on an extended layoff from the tour due to a hip injury he sustained during his Australian Open campaign. The Spaniard has hinted that the 2024 season could mark his final year as a professional player.

During a recent Q&A session with fans on social media, Kyrgios claimed that the tour would be much improved with his and Nadal's return.

“The tour will be better when we are both back,” he said.

Several fans took issue with the comparison, asserting that while the tour would benefit from the Spaniard's return, the same could not be said for Kyrgios' comeback.

"He should be locked up for putting himself in the same sentence," a fan tweeted.

"He's half right," another fan chimed in.

A fan was amused by the Australian putting himself in the same league as the 22-time Grand Slam champion despite having reached only one Major final in his career.

"The fact that he thinks of himself as some tennis god that can be even compared to Nadal even though he reached Grand Slam final only once will never stop being funny to me," the fan commented.

"His ego knows no bounds," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

A brief look at Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios' rivalry

Nick Kyrgios and the Spaniard at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios' rivalry dates back to the 2014 Wimbledon Championships when the then World No. 144 Kyrgios upset the then World No. 1 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3 on his Centre Court debut at the age of 19.

They faced each other again at the 2016 Italian Open, with the Spaniard emerging victorious after three closely contested sets. He also won their encounter in the 2017 Madrid Masters with ease before Kyrgios leveled their head-to-head by beating the icon at the 2017 Cincinnati Masters.

After the Mallorcan defeated the Australian in the 2017 Beijing Open final, Kyrgios responded by winning their clash in Acapulco in 2019. The Spaniard then went on to dominate their rivalry, winning the next three encounters at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, 2020 Australian Open, and 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

The pair was set to lock horns in last year's Wimbledon semifinal before Nadal pulled out due to an abdominal injury.

