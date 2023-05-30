Novak Djokovic sparked outrage among tennis fans by addressing the recent conflict between Serbia and Kosovo in a camera message after his opening round victory against Aleksandar Kovacevic at the 2023 French Open.

Tensions arose in Kosovo when ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo clashed with the local police and NATO peacekeepers. The violence stemmed from a dispute over the April elections, which the majority Serb population boycotted and resisted ethnic Albanians assuming their elected positions. Despite international recognition of Kosovo's independence since 2008, Serbia maintains its stance of considering the region as its own.

Following his 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) win over Kovacevic, Djokovic called for an end to the violence and called Kosovo the heart of Serbia.

"Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence," he wrote.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



apnews.com/article/kosovo… Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. apnews.com/article/kosovo… https://t.co/A6ciqPX2WI

Several tennis fans were enraged by Djokovic's words, hypothetically equating them to Russian players making a similar claim over Ukraine.

"How is this acceptable by the organizers!? Imagine if a russian player wrote "ukraine is the heart of russia"!" a fan said.

Tanit @Tanit41669218 @BenRothenberg How is this acceptable by the organizers!? Imagine if a russian player wrote "ukraine is the heart of russia"! @BenRothenberg How is this acceptable by the organizers!? Imagine if a russian player wrote "ukraine is the heart of russia"!

""Ukraine is the heart of Russia, stop the violence" Imagine that sentence, from any renowned Athlete...Outrageous!" another fan said.

Toshki @BatonGovori



Imagine that sentence, from any renowned Athlete...



Outrageous! @Spriter99880 "Ukraine is the heart of Russia, stop the violence"Imagine that sentence, from any renowned Athlete...Outrageous! @Spriter99880 "Ukraine is the heart of Russia, stop the violence"Imagine that sentence, from any renowned Athlete...Outrageous!

Other fans pointed out the World No. 3's tendency to frequently find himself embroiled in controversy.

"Omg he didn’t have controversy around him for a while, he must be bored," a user posted.

DenizTheTennis @denizthetenis twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



apnews.com/article/kosovo… Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. apnews.com/article/kosovo… https://t.co/A6ciqPX2WI Omg he didn’t have controversy around him for a while, he must be bored Omg he didn’t have controversy around him for a while, he must be bored 💀 twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

"Novak scratching his veins when he doesn't do some far-right shit that gets him into trouble for 6 months," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions to Djokovic's camera message:

Ermarjo Zajsi @EZajsi @BenRothenberg Asking to stop the violence and then expressing an ultranationalist slogan towards an independent country. Ironically such provocative statements in these times only support acts of war. Imagine a Russian pro Athlete asking vor peace and then proceeding with Crimea is Russia. @BenRothenberg Asking to stop the violence and then expressing an ultranationalist slogan towards an independent country. Ironically such provocative statements in these times only support acts of war. Imagine a Russian pro Athlete asking vor peace and then proceeding with Crimea is Russia.

James R Kennedy @CannyJimKenny @BenRothenberg Djokovic proving once again he’s an absolute crank and doesn’t care who knows it. @BenRothenberg Djokovic proving once again he’s an absolute crank and doesn’t care who knows it.

💙💛 @janlitoss The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Novak Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” after his win today at Roland Garros Novak Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” after his win today at Roland Garros https://t.co/75fSplaVZZ this is so openly political, and yet no one will ever give a shit twitter.com/TheTennisLette… this is so openly political, and yet no one will ever give a shit twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Herolind @Lindi335 @Spriter99880 How do you expect the violence to end when you throw gas to the fire with such a statement? That's an oxymoron. @Spriter99880 How do you expect the violence to end when you throw gas to the fire with such a statement? That's an oxymoron.

David Cann @drwhofan_194 Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



apnews.com/article/kosovo… Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. apnews.com/article/kosovo… https://t.co/A6ciqPX2WI Genuinely think Djokovic should be expelled from the tournament for this. It’s just one step away from a Russian player writing “Ukraine is Russian”. twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Genuinely think Djokovic should be expelled from the tournament for this. It’s just one step away from a Russian player writing “Ukraine is Russian”. twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

Jono 2.5 @jontranslates Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



apnews.com/article/kosovo… Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region. apnews.com/article/kosovo… https://t.co/A6ciqPX2WI History will likely remember Novak Djokovic as the most decorated tennis player of all time (*remarkable improvement after going gluten free notwithstanding), but he will also be remembered as a pretty shitty human being. And that’s fine. twitter.com/benrothenberg/… History will likely remember Novak Djokovic as the most decorated tennis player of all time (*remarkable improvement after going gluten free notwithstanding), but he will also be remembered as a pretty shitty human being. And that’s fine. twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

"I am not holding back, I would do it again" - Novak Djokovic on his controversial camera note at French Open

Novak Djokovic through to the second round at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic stood by his words on the conflict between Kosovo and Serbia, stating that he would do the same again despite the objections on social media. He disclosed that he had not been approached by the French Open organizers in regards to his camera message.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen – I heard that there have been many objections on social media – whether I will be punished … I am not holding back, I would do it again," he said in his post-match press conference.

Djokovic will be up against Marton Fucsovics, who defeated Hugo Grenier 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, in the second round of the French Open. The Serb has emerged victorious in each of their four meetings on the tour, winning their most recent clash at the 2021 Paris Masters in three sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes