"It is like this for me and kids" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena jokes about reading books with son Stefan & daughter Tara

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently joked about the unique way she and her kids read books. The Serb and his wife share two kids, Stefan and Tara.

Djokovic and Jelena have been married since July 2014 and were blessed with their first child, a son Stefan the same year in October. The couple's daughter, Tara, was born in September 2017.

Jelena is active on social media and regularly connects with fans by sharing posts and stories. Recently she shared a video on her Instagram story about reading books in a unique way with her children, Stefan and Tara.

"If reading books was like watching movies," the video was captioned.

Jelena wrote:

"Hahahahahah i feel like it actually is like this for me and kids."

Jelena recently wished the Serb on his 37th birthday with a heartfelt note. She called him a silly, goofy, and tireless dad, adding that he had a very big heart.

"Happy birthday amore. Happy birthday to the silly, goofy, tireless daddy with a heart as big as the universe. it’s not that you’re ours, but you really are the best. WE LOVE YOU," she wrote.

Novak Djokovic: "And that's hurting me more and more, leaving them"

The World No. 1 with his wife and kids at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic recently appeared on Nick Kyrgios' podcast, Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios, and said that even though he still wanted to compete, there was a part of him that missed being with his kids.

The Serb said that he was still hungry for tennis but also wanted to prioritize being a husband and a father.

"The little Novak, the four-year-old Novak, who started playing tennis in Kopaonik in Serbia, is still inside and still in love with the sport and is still so hungry for more. Right? But at the same time, there's probably this more mature Novak, father and a husband, that is, 'Come on, man. There are other things in life as well'," Djokovic said (at 15:13).

He also said that he missed his kids and it was painful leaving them as he tours the world for tennis.

"I really miss my children as we speak now. They are back in Europe, and I haven't seen them for weeks. If I do well here, I will not see them for another two, three weeks, who knows? And that's hurting me more and more, leaving them," he added.

Novak Djokovic will take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round at the French Open.

