"It's not even competitive; Aryna Sabalenka's stylist is trying to sabotage her"- Fans react to Coco Gauff, Serena Williams' latest red carpet looks

Fans reacted to Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Serena Williams' looks at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025. They were mostly impressed with Gauff and Williams while Sabalenka drew mixed reactions.

The tennis personalities were in attendance at the exclusive party that follows the Academy Awards aka Oscars. This year, the 97th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 2.

Williams dazzled in a strapless black gown and a flowing sheer skirt paired with jewelry. Sabalenka opted for a textured brown gown with shimmering details, layering it with a matching leather jacket and oversized sunglasses. Gauff stunned in a yellow gown and later a green gown adorned with subtle embellishments.

Images of their looks were posted on Reddit and fans were asked:

"Who won the Grand Slay?"

"Coco and it’s not even competitive. Aryna’s stylist is trying to sabotage her," one fan wrote.

"Not a good look on Saba. Serena and Coco divine," another fan wrote.

"Coco and not even close. I prefer the green dress, the yellow had a strange thing hanging out in the back that doesnt convince me, a bit of a shame because otherwise its absolutely gorgeous. Serena also looks good, but this particular photo doesnt do her justice, her face looks very weird lol... Saba, gorgeous dress but wtf are the glasses," a third fan commented.

Here are some more reactions to Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff's outfits at the Oscars 2025.

"I'm the minority here but I didn't like Coco's dress. Also don't like her hair. Serena looks gorgeous. Sabalenka looks really cool but I think the angle of the camera or even the pose makes her look unflattering," one fan wrote.

"All of the dresses do not do any of these women justice," another fan wrote.

"Serena has had friends in the fashion industry for decades and it shows," yet another fan wrote.

In tennis terms for Gauff and Sabalenka, the pair is set to participate in the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells next.

A look at Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff's Indian Wells 2025 draws

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff at the WTA Finals 2024 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells this week. Top seed Sabalenka and third seed Gauff have received byes in the first round like the other members of the Top 32 seeds.

Sabalenka is set to face the winner of Anna Blinkova vs McCartney Kessler in the second round while Gauff will take on either Emma Raducanu and Moyuka Uchijima.

Both Sabalenka and Gauff are coming off of a disappointing Middle East swing after some phenomenal performances during the Australian swing. The duo will be hoping to add more wins in the bag before they potentially lock horns in the semifinal.

