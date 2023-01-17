"January tradition resumes" - Jelena Djokovic reacts to Novak Djokovic's R1 win at Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic, was ecstatic after the legendary tennis player won his opening match at the Australian Open on Tuesday (January 17).

Novak extended his winning streak Down Under to 35 as he defeated Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours at the Rod Laver Arena.

This was the Serb's first match at his favorite tournament after a gap of two years. In 2022, the Serb arrived in Australia, trying to seek an exemption, but the authorities canceled his visa due to his stance on COVID-19 vaccines and deported him.

The 35-year-old has emerged victorious in Melbourne as many as nine times, more than any other tennis player. He is the favorite this year to further extend his dominance with a 10th Australian Open title. As soon as the match ended, Jelena took to social media to express her jubilation.

"January tradition resumes. Let’s do this #NoleFAM," Jelena tweeted.

In an on-court interview, the 21-time Grand Slam champion stated that he was thrilled to be back in Australia and that the tournament couldn't have begun in a better way for him. He also revealed that his parents were in attendance for the first time since 2008 when he won his career's first Major.

“I really feel very happy that I’m back in Australia, back here on the court where I had the biggest success in my career,” Djokovic said. “This court is the most special court in my life, and I couldn’t ask for a better start to the tournament."

"My parents and my brother are here after 15 years. They were last here when I won in 2008, my first Slam, so hopefully, they bring me luck once again,” he added.

Novak Djokovic overwhelmed by warm welcome in Australia

Novak Djokovic after his first-round win

The world has been divided over Novak Djokovic's deportation on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open. While half the fans have strongly supported him and criticized the Australian and US governments, the other half have blasted the Serb for not falling in line.

His three-year ban was overturned in November, but before arriving in Australia, Djokovic was unsure how he would be received by the people. He was pleasantly surprised by the warm receptions in Adelaide and Melbourne every time he walked out on the courts.

In a press conference, Novak showed gratitude towards the fans, especially the Serbian community, for their support.

"I felt very welcome on the court, especially the Serbian community that is big here in Australia has welcomed me in an incredible way. So much support. So much love. I could not ask for a better start of the tournament in terms of support, in terms of how I felt on the court and also playing," the Serb said.

