"Just add Capoeira training to your regimen and you will get a Grand Slam" - Novak Djokovic pulls Nick Kyrgios' leg while congratulating him on Citi Open title

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic continued their bromance on social media, this time after the Australian's 2022 Citi Open title. Facing off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the singles final, Kyrgios sealed his first title of the year with a 6-4, 6-3 straight-sets win.

Partnering with American Jack Sock in the doubles final hours later, the former World No. 13 turned victor once again, with the unseeded pair beating fourth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4.

In doing so, the World No. 37 became the first player ever to complete the singles-doubles sweep in the Citi Open's history. An ecstatic Kyrgios later took to Instagram to share some of his favorite images from the past week, proud of himself for the way he pulled through.

"Washington! What a week!" Kyrgios captioned the post on Instagram.

Among the many fans and fellow players who dropped in to congratulate the 27-year-old was 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic. Praising his colleague for his brilliant run in Washington, the Serb went on to suggest that if he could only add some Capoeira training to his regimen, he could very easily become a Grand Slam winner.

"Congrats man! What a week! Just add Capoeira training to your regimen and you will get a Grand Slam!" Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

For those unaware, the 35-year-old's remark is an inside-joke between the two, from when Kyrgios recently commented on a video of the former World No. 1 performing the Afro-Brazilian martial arts form. Looking at how intense it was, the World No. 37 had joked that if that was what one had to undergo to win a Grand Slam title, he was never going to win one.

Nick Kyrgios moves on to the Canadian Open up next while Novak Djokovic bides his time waiting for vaccination protocols in North America to change

While Nick Kyrgios will be traveling to Montreal, Novak Djokovic is not allowed entry into Canada

Fresh off his victory at the Citi Open, Nick Kyrgios will now move on to the Canadian Open in Montreal -- once again as an unseeded player. The Australian is scheduled to take on Argentine Sebastian Baez in the first round, where a victory would pit him against top seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado Kyrgios-Medvedev is a possible R2 in Montreal. Nick has Baez in R1. Kyrgios-Medvedev is a possible R2 in Montreal. Nick has Baez in R1.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, has been prevented from entering North America due to vaccine mandates in Canada and the United States. The World No. 6 is expected to sit out the Canadian Open, the Cincinnati Open and the US Open as things stand right now -- a situation that is not expected to change anytime soon.

SABC News @SABCNews



ow.ly/KX8P50KegPv ICYMI: Seven time Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the ATP hardcourt tournament in Montreal. ICYMI: Seven time Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the ATP hardcourt tournament in Montreal.ow.ly/KX8P50KegPv

However, American politicians have been trying to get President Joe Biden to issue the former World No. 1 a special exemption, arguing that he poses no health risk whatsoever despite his unvaccinated status.

